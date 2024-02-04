League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris Still Here 《Still Here》歌詞｜League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Still Here》歌詞｜League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Still Here歌詞｜League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris《Still Here》於2024-01-10推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris《Still Here》 | 目錄

  1. League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany ArisStill Here｜歌詞
  2. League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany ArisStill Here｜製作
  3. League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany ArisStill Here｜新歌試聽
  4. League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany ArisStill Here｜MV

League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris《Still Here》｜歌詞

Gripping with my cold hands

The shapes I used to take

Hollow like a straw man

But it's easier to push away

Cause it could all end here

With a strange daylight caught in our eyes

And my shadow stretching out

Through all the things I left behind

It's in my blood it's in my veins

Oh ~ it's in my blood it's in my… veins

God my heel crushing the snake

There is nothing you can take

In my blood it's in my veins

I'm still here

Maybe it's a far stretch

That I won't come undone

But I would brave the cold edge

To finish up what I've begun

Cause it could all end here

With a strange daylight caught in our eyes

And my shadow stretching out

Is it all enough this time?

I'm still here

All my reasons cut like knives

Keep replaying in my mind

All the times I've had to fight

I'm still here

I'm still here

It's in my blood it's in my veins

(I'm still here …)

I'm still here

God my heel crushing the snake

There is nothing you can take

In my blood it's in my veins

I'm still here

I'm still here~

And I'm still here

I'm still here…

League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris《Still Here》｜製作

有待更新
League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris《Still Here》｜新歌試聽