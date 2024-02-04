《Still Here》歌詞｜League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
League of Legends, Forts, Tiffany Aris《Still Here》｜歌詞
The shapes I used to take
Hollow like a straw man
But it's easier to push away
Cause it could all end here
With a strange daylight caught in our eyes
And my shadow stretching out
Through all the things I left behind
It's in my blood it's in my veins
Oh ~ it's in my blood it's in my… veins
God my heel crushing the snake
There is nothing you can take
In my blood it's in my veins
I'm still here
Maybe it's a far stretch
That I won't come undone
But I would brave the cold edge
To finish up what I've begun
Cause it could all end here
With a strange daylight caught in our eyes
And my shadow stretching out
Is it all enough this time?
I'm still here
All my reasons cut like knives
Keep replaying in my mind
All the times I've had to fight
I'm still here
I'm still here
It's in my blood it's in my veins
(I'm still here …)
I'm still here
God my heel crushing the snake
There is nothing you can take
In my blood it's in my veins
I'm still here
I'm still here~
And I'm still here
I'm still here…