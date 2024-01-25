Lewis Capaldi Someone I Could Die For 《Someone I Could Die For》歌詞｜Lewis Capaldi新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Someone I Could Die For》歌詞｜Lewis Capaldi新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Someone I Could Die For歌詞｜Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》於2024-01-01推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Lewis Capaldi新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》 | 目錄

  1. Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》｜歌詞
  2. Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》｜製作
  3. Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》｜新歌試聽
  4. Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》｜MV

Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》｜歌詞


Another midnight, another bed
I'm not alone, but the loneliness never sleeps
Never leaves, never once
I know a kiss can be hard to measure
But this don't taste nothing like forever
No, it don't, and I won't say it does

Oh, I could pretend but I know it won't help
Fooling my, fooling my, fooling myself
Oh no, you know

You know I'd be lying if I said I wasn't dying
For someone I could die for
Someone I could try for
Fall apart and cry for
Go ahead, risk my life for
Bullet to the brain for
Take away the pain for
You know I'd be lying if I said I wasn't dying
For someone I could die for, mm-mm

I'm so damn sick of the one-night thing
Can anyone get my heart racing
Like it could, like it should, like it's love?
Oh, I want the kind made for movie scripts
Tell me, does that shit even exist?
Hopelessly hope and pray that it does

Well, I could say I don't need anyone else
Fooling my, fooling my, fooling myself
Oh no, you know

You know I'd be lying if I said I wasn't dying
For someone I could die for
Someone I could try for
Fall apart and cry for
Go ahead, risk my life for
Bullet to the heart for
Fade into the dark for
You know I'd be lying if I said I wasn't dying
For someone I could die for

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Lying if I said I wasn't dying
For someone I could die for

Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》｜製作

有待更新
Lewis Capaldi《Someone I Could Die For》｜新歌試聽