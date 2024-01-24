《J CHRIST》歌詞｜Lil Nas X新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Lil Nas X《J CHRIST》 | 目錄
Lil Nas X《J CHRIST》｜歌詞
We going all the way up, man
We going past what we been like
Taking this shit back to the Westside
(Is he 'bout to give 'em something viral?)
Fine cash shit
Yeah, uh
Bust-down chain, that was thirty bands
Bust-down wrist, match my bust-down thirty-inch
Walk up in the club poppin' shit like it was Doublemint
Lookin' for a ten, we only settle when it's settlements
Uh, uh, uh, let 'em slide, yeah
Last year was a quiet year
Now I'm on Mariah
I'm finna take it higher, okay
Let 'em slide, yeah
Last year was a quiet year
Tеll 'em, "Come outside"
Baby, wе ain't tryna hide
[Pre-Chorus] You know what I'm on, I'm on a break
You know when I'm back, it's all for take
You know that I'm ready for everything
You know when I play, it's all for keeps, uh, uh
[Chorus] Is he up to somethin' only I know?
Is he 'bout to hit 'em with the highnote?
Is he 'bout to give 'em somethin' viral?
Is he 'bout to hit 'em with the high note?
Which way that we goin'? Hmm, this way
Took 'em to the telly and I told 'em it's a dizz-ate
Turn up, baby, we gon' have to check out at, like, six-A
Really, it's that eizz-ight, but your Uber on the wiz-ay
Back-back-back up out the gravesite
Bitch, I'm back like J Christ
I'm finna get the gays hyped
I'm finna take it yay-high
Back up out the gravesite
Bitch, I'm back like J Christ
I'm finna take it, uh, uh
I'm finna take it yay-high
[Pre-Chorus] You know what I'm on, I'm on a break
You know when I'm back, it's all for take
You know that I'm ready for everything
You know when I play, it's all for keeps, uh, uh
[Chorus] Is he up to somethin' only I know?
Is he 'bout to hit 'em with the high note?
Is he 'bout to give 'em somethin' viral?
Is he 'bout to hit 'em with the high note?
Is he up to somethin' only I know?
Is he 'bout to hit 'em with the high note?
Is he 'bout to give 'em somethin' viral?
Is he 'bout to hit 'em with the high note?
[Outro] Oh-oh-oh, I'm in my prime
(Bitch, I'm back like J Christ)
Let's go-go-go, let's take 'em on a high
(Yeah, yeah)
Is he 'bout to hit 'em with the high note?
What? Yeah