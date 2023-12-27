《life with u – acoustic》歌詞｜lullaboy, Raissa Anggiani新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
lullaboy, Raissa Anggiani《life with u – acoustic》 | 目錄
lullaboy, Raissa Anggiani《life with u – acoustic》｜歌詞
Now i know that you're the one
How many times do i have to say
I'm falling in love more everyday
Met her and personally this has
Never happened to me in my life
But i think she could be my wife
We were strangers but had so much in common
Head first it's funny how the walls come down
And somehow everything works out
You're still the one yeah
You're just my type
And i don't wanna waste your time
I think life has just begun
Now i know that you're the one
How many times do i have to say
I'm falling in love more everyday
Take my worries save my fears
Life is better when you're here
Give me your hand i'll hold it tight
Will you be the one
I'll spend my life
With you ah
With you ah
With you ah
Year 3, brought me to your family
Now we never have to be alone
And someday we could have our own (home)
And if you're feeling afraid of having to choose
Cos when there's so much to gain there's so much to lose
And if we got one chance i'm ready to fall
Cos you're my best friend and more
You're still the one yeah you're just my type
And i don't wanna waste your time
I think life has just begun
Now i know that you're the one
How many times do i have to say
I'm falling in love more everyday
Take my worries save my fears
Life is better when you're here
Give me your hand i'll hold it tight
Will you be the one
I'll spend my life
With you ah
With you ah
With you ah
Will you be the one
Will you be the one
(Will you be the one)
And im on my knees
Take my worries save my fears
Life is better when you're here
Give me your hand i'll hold it tight
Will you be the one?