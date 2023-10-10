《idundomuchtalkingnow》歌詞｜Luna Is A Bep, Jonwl新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Luna Is A Bep, Jonwl《idundomuchtalkingnow》 | 目錄
Luna Is A Bep, Jonwl《idundomuchtalkingnow》｜製作
有待更新
Luna Is A Bep, Jonwl《idundomuchtalkingnow》｜歌詞
詞：Luna Is A Bep/Jonwl
曲：Luna Is A Bep/Jonwl
編：Kashun@Luna & The Bosin
監：Kashun@Luna & The Bosin idundomuchtalkingnow
像落日逝去變了面貌 背棄了熱鬧
Gotta find someone show me how
To live on this chaos 澩嫪
idundomuchtalkingnow (talk to me)
idundomuchtalking (talk to me)
idundomuch
idundo
idun
i 寫一首歌講講我有多不想講請問你聽不聽得清楚
推翻了再三的渴望（渴望被聆聽吧）
減少了見解 You are always right
I never wanna fight
領略到自我消化的可貴
調較了世界與自己的比例
Everybody scrolling scrolling 尋求肯定
no one’s really listening 全場人超靜
Cry for help 卻聽不到呼叫聲
不打算一窺那些究竟
Everybody scrolling 行為全球公認
玩手機玩得忠誠還談何心情
得我知道不講嘢顯得冷清
可否等AI CHATGPT交出合理的回應 idundomuchtalkingnow
像落日逝去變了面貌 背棄了熱鬧
Gotta find someone show me how
To live on this chaos 澩嫪
idundomuchtalkingnow (talk to me)
idundomuchtalking (talk to me)
idundomuch
idundo
idun
i the time is out i feel your doubt
catch the breathe in order to leave the house
will the rain keep falling
would you think something has changed
i'm sick of every single morning
the sun is always my hypnotic
i used to tell my story
but i don't wanna overthinking over things
i need endless time to figure out my mind
the answer will never show in the other guy
i understand this wonderland
is just my imagination and when i got all the feelings
i wish i could make the crowd change idundomuchtalkingnow
像落日逝去變了面貌 背棄了熱鬧
Gotta find someone show me how
To live on this chaos 澩嫪
idundomuchtalkingnow (talk to me)
idundomuchtalking (talk to me)
idundomuch
idundo
idun
i