《HONEY (ARE U COMING?)》歌詞｜Måneskin新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Måneskin《HONEY (ARE U COMING?)》 | 目錄
Måneskin《HONEY (ARE U COMING?)》｜新歌試聽
Måneskin《HONEY (ARE U COMING?)》｜製作
有待更新
Måneskin《HONEY (ARE U COMING?)》｜歌詞
Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there where it's never hopeless
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming? I know a place downtown, baby, if you wanna go
I'm gonna show you how this Italian amor
It's gonna love you harder than ever before
you will like it
We're gonna get sky-high and create a new world
Where somebody might die
but nobody gets hurt
And if it sounds good for you
baby, just say the word
you will like it It's five AM
We feel so good
it's almost frightenin'
It's five AM
I'm made for you
we can't deny it Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there where it's never hopeless
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming?
Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there, I'll give you your roses
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming? Before I found this place I was feeling so blue
But then it turned me out
let it do it to you
It's not a one-night stand if it turns into two
Oh, I like it It's five AM
We feel so good
it's almost frightenin'
Let's try again
I don't deserve you
you're a diamond Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there where it's never hopeless
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming?
Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there, I'll give you your roses
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming? Honey, are you coming?