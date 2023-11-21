《Eye to Eye》歌詞｜Me&新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Me&《Eye to Eye》 | 目錄
Me&《Eye to Eye》｜歌詞
Lyricist：Jordyn Kane
Producer：Jaewoo Seo, Jeong Ho Won
M： Used to be my fantasy
M： Turned into reality
M： Maybe we’re just meant to be
F： Need you right next to me
M： Pulling you closer and closer
F： Like a sweet sweet melody
M： Playing it over and over
M： I need a boy who is gonna be putting me first
M： Don’t need to ask him to put in the work
F： Oh yeah
F： He could treat me like a queen
V： The way you love me love me love me like you do
V： Never lonely lonely lonely from my point of view
M： Promise I’ll be there forever
M： No it don’t matter the weather
F： You could be the one I trust
F： We won’t mess this up
M： Never felt like this before
V： But now I know
M： You got everything that I wanted and more
V： Won’t let you go
V： Got tunnel vision when I look at you baby
M： Not gonna lie ie ie, I knew it at first sight
F： Boy you and I
F： See eye to eye
F： Thinking bout you I can’t get you out of my mind
All： So right, oh my my my
F： Seeing colors when my world is black and white
All： Oh my my my
M： Baby whenever you’re near me
M： 20/20 seeing clearly
All： Ah ah ah ah ah eye to eye
All： Oh my my my
All： Ah ah ah ah ah eye to eye
All： Feels so right
V： Seeing colours when my world is black and white
All： Oh my my my
F： Baby whenever you’re near me
F： 20/20 seeing clearly
F： (Eye to eye)
V： We’re looking at a different page
V： But we think the same, baby that’s a fact
V： I got a feeling lately you could be the one am I talking crazy
M： Oh yeah it’s a fairytale
M： I ain’t gonna question how I feel
F： Cause you got the key to my heart heart
F： Never felt like this before
M： But now I know
F： You got everything that I wanted and more
M： Won’t let you go
F： Got tunnel vision when I look at you baby
M： Not gonna lie ie ie, I knew it at first sight
V： Boy you and I
V： See eye to eye
V： Thinking bout you I can’t get you out of my mind
All： So right, oh my my my
V： Seeing colours when my world is black and white
All： Oh my my my
F： Baby whenever you’re near me
F： 20/20 seeing clearly
All： Ah ah ah ah ah eye to eye
All： Oh my my my
All： Ah ah ah ah ah eye to eye
All： Feels so right
M： Seeing colours when my world is black and white
All： Oh my my my
V： Baby whenever you’re near me
V： 20/20 seeing clearly
V： All I want is, all I want is, us eye to eye
V： Yeah I promise yeah I promise, I’m yours for life
F： (I~) M： Never been this high, feeling so alive
M： Baby take the wheel, we got something real
M： So right
F： Boy you and I
F： See eye to eye
F： Thinking bout you I can’t get you out of my mind
All： So right, oh my my my
F： Seeing colours when my world is black and white
All： Oh my my my
V： Baby whenever you’re near me
V： 20/20 seeing clearly
All： Ah ah ah ah ah eye to eye
Oh my my my
Ah ah ah ah ah eye to eye
Feels so right
Seeing colours when my world is black and white
Oh my my my
Baby whenever you’re near me
20/20 seeing clearly