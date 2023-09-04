《b r o k e n》歌詞｜milet新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
milet《b r o k e n》 | 目錄
milet《b r o k e n》｜新歌試聽
milet《b r o k e n》｜製作
作曲：milet・MEG
回到目錄
milet《b r o k e n》｜歌詞
milet
I ease all away
So you can't destroy me and my past
ほらまわりだした running wheel
ネジが吹き飛ぶまで 消えたい消したいは矛盾ではない
Every day every night
Crazy voice in my head and it's like
Get up, get up
I gotta turn it up
Get up, get up
Now I gotta turn it up A demon in my blood I feel it
You can't take me back anymore
A bullet in my back I feel it
I want more Over and over
You'll take me under but I'm on my tombstone
Go home baby
No I won't slumber, you'll say I'm
b r o k e n broken Sorry I'm not 止まれそう？
No at all
My heart's too numb to cry for you
Nothing to lose, it's so true
In my DNA this fire's burning within 手当たり次第放つ fire arrow の行方
'Here you are all equally worthless'
今は誰も shutout Talkin' to me
A demon in my blood I feel it
You can't take me back anymore
A bullet in my back I feel it
I want more
Over and over
You'll take me under but I'm on my tombstone
Go home baby
No I won't slumber you'll say I'm
b r o k e n broken Sorry I'm not 止まれそう？ No at all
My heart's too numb to cry for you
Nothing to lose, it's so true
In my DNA this fire's burning within Holy hands
I'm gonna bury my
Holy pride
That I was holding on
Holy Grail
You gotta save my life
Show me the light
You gotta find my hope now Holy hands
虚しさの奥
Holy pride
どこにもいかない
Holy Grail
先を照らして
Show me the light Over and over and
You'll take me under but I'm on my tombstone
Go home baby
No I won't, you'll say I'm
b r o k e n broken Sorry I'm not 止まれそう？ No at all
My heart's too numb to cry for you
Nothing to lose, it's so true
In my DNA this fire's burning within Sorry I'm not, nobody knows
(Find me, guide me)
Just grab the wall holding the hope
(Try me, shoot me)