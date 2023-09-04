《Clan (5am mix)》歌詞｜milet新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
milet《Clan (5am mix)》 | 目錄
milet《Clan (5am mix)》｜新歌試聽
milet《Clan (5am mix)》｜製作
作曲：Milet, TomoLow
作詞：Milet
milet《Clan (5am mix)》｜歌詞
I just came here to find out
I've been waiting for this day
I'm calling out mayday
Now unite as one
Hey yeah
Keep your eyes on your enemies
But it's never enough for ya
Clean your past and set me free
We have the power to change the world
Just let'em think we're crazy
I'll make it clear
No one can give you the answer
It's not the end
Go beyond the end, hand in hand
Till we reach the tower
No matter what goes on
A light in the middle of darkness
Let me go, let me go, let me go
Ready to go
I just came here to find out
I've been waiting for this day
I'm calling out mayday
Now unite as one, watch me
I'm not who I used to be, used to be
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Take what you want what you need
We'll find other colours
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Hey, nothing can bring us down
Got a fire in my blood
This silence sounds familiar
Crush and burn
Is all love
Never sell my soul, are you with me
Don't lose control
Unrivalled
No one can give you the answer
It's not the end
Go beyond the end, hand in hand
Till we reach the tower
No matter what goes on
You're the star on my horizon
Let me go, let me go, let me go
Ready to go
I just came here to find out
I've been waiting for this day
I'm calling out mayday
Now unite as one, watch me
I'm not who I used to be, used to be
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
I'm not who I used be now
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
No matter what goes on
A light in the middle of darkness
Let me go, let me go, let me go
Ready to go
I just came here to find out
I've been waiting for this day
I'm calling out mayday
Now unite as one, watch me
I'm not who I used to be, used to be
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Take what you want what you need
We'll find other colours
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Hey, nothing can bring us down