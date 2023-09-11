《HELL CLUB》歌詞｜milet新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
milet《HELL CLUB》｜歌詞
目覚めることはないまま Feel so alive
ふたたびあなたと会えるのなら I died Time is up
Walkin' up and down
Drinkin' with Satan to make you fall in love
21.3 錆びた縁に 飾れば Oh
Sink me deeply perfectly
嘘を願って あなたを待って
闇に目をこらして Listen
Don't look back baby
Don't try to find me
Keep my word
You're down to get out of here？
Paradise in this HELL CLUB
There's no love
There's no love in you're eye
Get high
While we're in this HELL CLUB 馬鹿は死ねども踊り続けてる
いまも己の骨の音とも知らず keep on Mmm yes
Love me deeply madly
愛を呪って あなたを待って
闇に背を向けて Listen
Don't look back baby
Don't try to find me
Keep my word
You're down to get out of here？
Paradise in this HELL CLUB
There's no love
There's no love in you're eye
Get high
While we're in this HELL CLUB Presto tard, presto tard
Prestissimo, Adiuva me
Testo ramme ramme
Testo ramesteco me
Presto tard, presto tard
Prestissimo, Adiuva me, me
Run baby run til we get free CLUB
There's no love
There's no love in you're eye
Get high
While we're in this HELL CLUB
There's no love (LOVE)
There's no love
in you're eyes (FAKE LOVE)
Get high
While we're in this HELL CLUB Presto tard, presto tard
Prestissimo, Adiuva me
Testo ramme ramme
Testo ramesteco me
Presto tard, presto tard
Prestissimo, Adiuva me, me
Run baby run til we get free