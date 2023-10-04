ON MV｜Mirror新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Mirror新歌《ON》目錄
ON MV｜製作
|曲：葉澍暉 Jeffrey Yip / Phil Schwan/ Justin Reinstein/ Mark Angelico Thomson
|詞：T-Rexx
|編：葉澍暉 Jeffrey Yip
|監：Edward Chan
ON MV｜歌詞
Ay
Let’s get it on
一街專家習慣 指教一番
喧嘩乞討頌讚 我跟你相反
你有你到處宣洩
我有我 去貫注 撐過每個轉折
哪怕你對我不屑
Never get distracted
Never get distracted
身體即將斷電 未休克都刻苦鍛鍊
Keeping it keeping it up
Just staying focused
Wait til’ I’m done
捱天黑 摸黑探索追趕
捱天光 也盡餘力拓荒
忘我 跳進 每個 角色
能忘我 哪怕 跳到 碰壁
全力取經取得一身本領
Ay I got one thing to say
Let’s get it on
Let’s get it on on
Get it on on on on on
Let’s get it on
Let’s get it on on
Get it on on on on on
日夜來連場爆發力
盡力就落力 夢話並沒有價值yeah
點擊我的數值
Say up now
你對我 諷刺過 引戰過 我眼內 事物並未像零和
我有我痛快節奏 兩腳有風 再刮起十號波
假使不滿足要得到更多
全力拼搏少囉嗦
Come on
Let’s get it Let’s get it on
Working day and night~ight, got my head all twisted
Scheduling is tight~ight, I’ma keep it goin’
Don’t tryna clone, stay in your room
Those wannabes don’t know how I got here
Want my body figure? Reality check
Karma’s like a rock star, it comes right back
Wait, you wanna keep up with me?
You better hurry up act like you mean it
捱天黑 摸黑探索追趕
捱天光 也盡餘力拓荒
時計 對我 對我 進逼
仍然對 每個 滿貫 進擊
誰又懂這選手一身狠勁
Ay I got one thing to say
Let’s get it on
Let’s get it on on
Get it on on on on on
Let’s get it on
Let’s get it on on
Get it on on on on on
日夜來連場爆發力
盡力就落力 夢話並沒有價值yeah
點擊我的數值
Say up
停留到分針的腳步
難換多幾秒鐘
能夠舌戰裡虛度
能滴過汗進發幾步
若是 自問 現況 未滿足
Better do it do it yeah yeah yeah
Let’s get it on
Better do it do it yeah yeah yeah
Ay I got one thing to say
Let’s get it on
Let’s get it on on
Get it on on on on on
Let’s get it on
Let’s get it on on
Get it on on on on on
日夜來連場爆發力
盡力就落力 夢話並沒有價值yeah
點擊我的數值
Say up now
你對我 諷刺過 引戰過 我眼內 事物並未像零和
我有我痛快節奏 兩腳有風 再刮起十號波
假使不滿足要得到更多
全力拼搏少囉嗦
Come on
Let’s get it Let’s get it on
ON MV｜MV連結
