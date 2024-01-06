《Rocketstars》歌詞｜Mirror新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Mirror《Rocketstars》｜歌詞
Rock rock rock
Yeah yeah
Don’t tell me "didn’t see that coming"
Rock rock rock
Together we will rise
Uh Straight to the top
選手歷練到 呼聲載道
燈牌在𢑥報 誰人傳達熾熱度
一路在突破限度
就用逗號突破問號
生命為突破訂造
Yea yea, Now I get it
萬象在後 是幻象連綿
極奪目 但自問理智
既要探索 再眼看新高點
任鎂光燈閃 未化開焦點
無前如火箭十二
Tonight we gon’ rock rock rock (Gonna make it)
Started from the bottom now we’re hot hot hot (This is my show)
直面着宇宙浩瀚
No rules, no rules, no rules you know
不甘於安坐
不只得獎座
星際不見岸
(Esto quod es
Forti nihil difficile
Veni, vidi, vici)
Call me rockstar or rocket
Cause I speed up to the target
Yeah we work it til we make it right (Unbelievable)
內在力量 日夜在重燃
落盡力 未用盡意志
既要探索 再眼看新高點
劃過於天邊 沒法可遮掩
抬頭目擊這盛事
Tonight we gon’ rock rock rock (We rock)
Started from the bottom now we’re hot hot hot (This is my show)
直面着宇宙浩瀚
No Rules, no rules, no rules you know
不甘於安坐
不只得獎座
星際不見岸
won’t stop, we won’t stop
步步去揣摩
won’t stop, we won’t stop
Aye yeah yeah
覺得滿足就實現下個
看到結果就實驗下個
星空 只等我觸摸
Be the rocketstars
遇着隕石橫渡 增加我的厚度
路上縱是長路 從來無短路
自訂偉大航道 定義未倒模
改寫宇宙常數
Rock rock rock
make me some noise
Rock rock rock
Now I’m flying high~
That’s how we go.
Now we’re going with our own flow
Turnt up to the max 超出舊日草稿
yeah 就用態度決定高度
This is how we go! go! go! Ha
Ready lets go gang
won’t stop, we won’t stop
步步去揣摩
won’t stop, we won’t stop
Aye yeah yeah
覺得滿足就實現下個
看到結果就實驗下個
星空 只等我觸摸
Be the rocketstars