《Want You More》歌詞｜Moncrieff新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Moncrieff《Want You More》 | 目錄
Moncrieff《Want You More》｜歌詞
She's a wildfire and a bad liar, hit me full swing
Still a good thing in the morning, calling
You from the back seat of the taxi
Hot as hell, can you tell that I'm all in, falling
Is it real life when we dance right in the best light?
What if I got to more than hold you?
We could be more than golden
All the games you keep up
Keeping faith ain't enough
So let it go
I want your darkest secrets
I want your slamming doors
I want your broken pieces
And all your bedroom floors
It makes me want you more
Makes me want you more
I want your midnight hour
The ghosts that haunt your thoughts
Your past, your pain, your pleasure
The onе I'm staying for
It makes me want you more
So makе me want you more
I'm grateful for the best of all your ex loves
How they messed up right before me, show me
Every shade of your dark side, all your hard nights
Prayers that you keep when you're lonely, hold me
Every lost tear, every nightmare brought you right here
So clear, wanna show you
You're so fucking golden
It's getting hard to ignore
When we got something more
Than chemical
I want your darkest secrets
I want your slamming doors
I want your broken pieces
And all your bedroom floors
It makes me want you more
Makes me want you more
I want your midnight hour
The ghosts that haunt your thoughts
Your past, your pain, your pleasure
The one I'm staying for
It makes me want you more
So make me want you more
I want your darkest secrets
I want your slamming doors
I want your broken pieces
And all your bedroom floors
It makes me want you more
So make me want you more