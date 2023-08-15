《未来島》歌詞｜Mori Calliope新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Mori Calliope《未来島》 | 目錄
Mori Calliope《未来島》｜新歌試聽
Mori Calliope《未来島》｜製作
作曲：ケンモチヒデフミ
作詞：ケンモチヒデフミ、Mori Calliope
Mori Calliope《未来島》｜歌詞
編曲/Arranger：ケンモチヒデフミ 危険な海に浮かぶ島エッグヘッド
世界変える未来島のラボフェーズ 最高の頭脳 叶えるよ願望
未来のお宝さがしちゃお 天才が引き起こす発想の奇跡
脳内で終わらせない夢のファンタジー
世界がひっくり返るテクノロジー
大体叶えちゃうラボラトリー 正(シャカ) 悪(リリス)
想(エジソン) 知(ピタゴラス)
暴(アトラス) 欲(ヨーク)
6人のサテライト 湧きだすアイディア 止まらない
忙しすぎて 猫の手も借りたい 海も波も超えてゆく海賊王
常識変えてゆく発明王
そんな奴らに憧れてきた
次は誰が王になる？ 無限の夢 未来の知恵
ひらめきを巻き起こせ 無限の夢 未来の知恵
過去も世界も飛び越して ベガパンク 生み出すよアイディア
ベガパンク ベガパンク 革命をここから
ベガパンク 危険な海に浮かぶ島エッグヘッド
世界変える未来島のラボフェーズ This mind is undefeated
Until my goal’s completed
Let’s keep on searching for the treasure of “to-come” Genius A miracle idea, gotta set it free Mysterious
Fantastic dreams are burning up inside of me Deliriously
Turn the world around with new technology Here we come
A laboratory cast upon the sea Truth fades into Evil Then to Contents of Mind
Right into Knowledge, Greed and Violence Six satellites Ideas can’t stop rushing out
Stop thinking they might
Could use a hand or two, I’m busy working into the night The pirate king who braves the ocean while in search of elysian
A ruler of invention that can modify all reason…
Once watched in jealousy, no someday I’ve gotta be
Next on the throne, I know what I’ve got to do 無限の夢 未来の知恵
ひらめきを巻き起こせ 無限の夢 未来の知恵
過去も世界も飛び越して ベガパンク 生み出すよアイディア
ベガパンク ベガパンク 革命をここから
ベガパンク 言うこと聞かなきゃ振りかざす正義
世界守る軍団の大義
秘密巡る怪しいたくらみ
過去の記憶に隠された狂気 真実追う危険な遊戯
謎に満ちた理想の夢のエネルギー
天才が魅せる世界のカタチ
どこへ向かう未来の島エッグヘッド