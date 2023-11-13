《Intrusive Thoughts》歌詞｜Natalie Jane新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Natalie Jane《Intrusive Thoughts》 | 目錄
Natalie Jane《Intrusive Thoughts》｜歌詞
I'm historically heartbroken
Drownin' in my own emotions
One minute away from the breakin' down, down, down
I'm always leavin' empty-handed
No one wants a heart that's damaged
Only know what love that lets me down, down, down
No more starin' contest with the walls
I'm givin' in to my intrusive thoughts
What if I never find anybody to love
Or I finally get the chance and I fuck it all up?
'Cause I can't get hurt if I'm the first one to leave, woah
What if I get to heaven and it's not even real
And I die before tellin' you how I really feel?
'Cause it feels like hell and I just can't help but think
That maybe love's not for me
If you don't look too closely
You can't even tell I'm lonely
Even though it keeps me up at night, night, night
I try to keep myself distracted
But I got all these awful habits
Of listenin' to voices in my mind, mind, mind
No starin' contest with the walls
I'm givin' in to my intrusive thoughts, oh
What if I never find anybody to love
Or I finally get the chance and I fuck it all up?
'Cause I can't get hurt if I'm the first one to leave, woah-oah, woah
What if I get to heaven and it's not even real
And I die before tellin' you how I really feel?
'Cause it feels like hell and I just can't help but think
Maybe love's not for me
Oh-oh, maybe love's not for me, oh-oh-oh
Maybe love's not for me
Maybe love's not for me
For me, for me, for me
Maybe love's not for me