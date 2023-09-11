New Rules NOPE! 《NOPE!》歌詞｜New Rules新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

NOPE!歌詞｜New Rules《NOPE!》於2023-08-24推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了New Rules新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

New Rules《NOPE!》｜新歌試聽


New Rules《NOPE!》｜製作

作曲：Jamie S. Kenney, Nathan Alexander Lambert, Alexander James McGarry, Ryan Charles Meaney, Andrew Stoelzing
作詞：Jamie S. Kenney, Nathan Alexander Lambert, Alexander James McGarry, Ryan Charles Meaney, Andrew Stoelzing
New Rules《NOPE!》｜歌詞

I'm on your string
You're pulling it
You love it cause I say nice things to ya You roll your eyes
But you blush a bit
It's just enough to make me think That you like me like I like you
Way you're looking at me like you're feeling it too
I know you know what you're doing when you're leaning in to me
But every time I try to get close You're like nope
You say see you later when I say hello
You ask me to come over then you're not at home
We stop before we even hit go
Yeah every time I try to get close
You're like nope
I bring you flowers but you leave them in the cold
We talk for hours and the next day you're a ghost
Swear you got me doing the most
Yeah every time I try to get close
You're like nope
You're like nope
Nope
Every time I try to get close
You're like nope I'm on my toes
You keep me guessing
You change your mind just like the clothes you're in
You think that I
Would've learned my lesson
Ain't giving up cause I got a suspicion That you like me like I like you
Way you're looking at me like you're feeling it too
I know you know what you're doing when you're leaning in to me
But every time I try to get close You're like nope
You say see you later when I say hello
You ask me to come over then you're not at home
We stop before we even hit go
Yeah every time I try to get close
You're like nope
I bring you flowers but you leave them in the cold
We talk for hours and the next day you're a ghost
Swear you got me doing the most
Yeah every time I try to get close
You're like nope
You're like nope
Nope
Every time I try to get close
You're like nope You say see you later when I say hello
You ask me to come over then you're not at home
We stop before we even hit go
Yeah every time I try to get close
You're like nope
I bring you flowers but you leave them in the cold
We talk for hours and the next day you're a ghost
Swear you got me doing the most
Yeah every time I try to get close
You're like nope
You're like nope
Nope
Every time I try to get close
You're like nope

New Rules《NOPE!》｜MV

