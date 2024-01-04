《Attention – 250 Remix》歌詞｜NewJeans新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
NewJeans《Attention – 250 Remix》 | 目錄
NewJeans《Attention – 250 Remix》｜歌詞
You and me
내 맘이 보이지
한참을 쳐다봐
가까이 다가가
You see
You see, ey ey ey ey
One, two, three
용기가 생겼지
이미 아는 네 눈치
고개를 돌려 천천히
여기
You see
여기 보이니
Looking for attention 너야겠어
확실하게 나로 만들겠어
Stop, eyyy
Drop the question
Drop the, drop the question
Want attention
Wanna want attention
You give me butterflies you know
내 맘은 온통 paradise
꿈에서 깨워주지 마
You got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
가끔은 정말
헷갈리지만
분명한 건
Got me looking for attention
널 우연히 마주친 척할래
못 본 척 지나갈래
You’re so fine
Gotta gotta get to know ya
나와 나와 걸어가 줘
지금 돌아서면
I need ya, need ya, need ya
To look at me back
Hey 다 들켰었나
널 보면 하트가 튀어나와
난 사탕을 찾는 baby (baby)
내 맘은 설레이지
Eyyy, drop the question
Drop the, drop the question
Want attention
Wanna want attention
You give me butterflies you know
내 맘은 온통 paradise
꿈에서 깨워주지 마
You got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
가끔은 정말
헷갈리지만
분명한 건
Got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
You got me looking for attention
가끔은 정말
헷갈리지만
분명한 건
Got me looking for attention
A T T E N T I on
Attention is what I want
A T T E N T I on
Attention is what I want
A T T E N T I on
Attention is what I want
A T T E N T I on
You got me looking for attention