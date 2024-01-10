《Ditto – 250 Remix》歌詞｜NewJeans新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
NewJeans《Ditto – 250 Remix》 | 目錄
NewJeans《Ditto – 250 Remix》｜歌詞
Woo woo woo woo ooh
Woo woo woo woo
Stay in the middle
Like you a little
Don’t want no riddle
말해줘 say it back
Oh say it ditto
아침은 너무 멀어
So say it ditto
훌쩍 커버렸어
함께한 기억처럼
널 보는 내 마음은
어느새 여름 지나 가을
기다렸지 all this time
Do you want somebody
Like I want somebody
날 보고 웃었지만
Do you think about me now yeah
All the time yeah
All the time
I got no time to lose
내 길었던 하루
난 보고 싶어
Ra-ta-ta-ta 울린 심장 (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
I got nothing to lose
널 좋아한다고 wooah wooah wooah
Ra-ta-ta-ta 울린 심장 (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
But I don't want to
Stay in the middle
Like you a little
Don’t want no riddle
말해줘 say it back
Oh say it ditto
아침은 너무 멀어
So say it ditto
I don't want to
Walk in this 미로
다 아는 건 아니어도
바라던 대로
말해줘 Say it back
Oh say it ditto
I want you so, want you
So say it ditto
Not just anybody
너를 상상했지
항상 닿아있던
처음 느낌 그대로 난
기다렸지 all this time
I got nothing to lose
널 좋아한다고 wooah wooah wooah
Ra-ta-ta-ta 울린 심장 (Ra-ta-ta-ta)
But I don't want to
Stay in the middle
Like you a little
Don’t want no riddle
말해줘 say it back
Oh say it ditto
아침은 너무 멀어
So say it ditto
I don't want to
Walk in this 미로
다 아는 건 아니어도
바라던 대로
말해줘 Say it back
Oh say it ditto
I want you so, want you
So say it ditto
Woo woo woo woo ooh
Woo woo woo woo