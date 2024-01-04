《OMG – FRNK Remix》歌詞｜NewJeans新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
NewJeans《OMG – FRNK Remix》 | 目錄
NewJeans《OMG – FRNK Remix》｜歌詞
이 노래는 it’s about you baby
Only you
You you you
You you you you
내가 힘들 때
울 것 같을 때
기운도 이젠
나지 않을 때
It’s you 날 걱정하네
It’s you 날 웃게하네
말 안 해도 돼
Boy what do you say
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
멀리든 언제든지 달려와
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
바쁜 척도 없이 넌 나타나
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
이게 말이 되니 난 물어봐
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
너는 말야
He’s the one that’s living in my system baby
Oh my oh my God
예상했어 나
I was really hoping
That he will come through
Oh my oh my God
단 너뿐이야
Asking all the time about what I should do
No I can never let him go
너만 생각나 24
난 행운아야 정말로 I know, I know
널 알기 전까지는 나
의미 없었어 전부 다
내 맘이 끝이 없는 걸 I know, I know
I’m going crazy right?
어디서든
몇 번이든
There ain’t nothing else that I would hold on to
I hear his voice
Through all the noise
잠시라도 내 손 놓지 마 no, no
걱정 없잖아
‘Cause I got someone
혼자라도 괜찮아
‘Cause I love someone
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
멀리든 언제든지 달려와
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
바쁜 척도 없이 넌 나타나
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
이게 말이 되니 난 물어봐
(They keep on asking me, “who is he?”)
너는 말야
He’s the one that’s living in my system baby
Oh my oh my God
예상했어 나
I was really hoping
That he will come through
Oh my oh my God
단 너뿐이야
Asking all the time about what I should do
No I can never let him go
너만 생각나 24
난 행운아야 정말로 I know, I know
널 알기 전까지는 나
의미 없었어 전부 다
내 맘이 끝이 없는 걸 I know, I know
너와 나
My heart is glowing
It’s glowing up
너랑만 있으면 무서울 게 없어
가득 메워진, 다 메워진 (붉어진)
My heart is glowing, it’d be glowing
‘Cause he
Oh my oh my God
예상했어 나
I was really hoping
That he will come through
Oh my oh my God
단 너뿐이야
Asking all the time about what I should do
No I can never let him go
He’s right there for me 24
난 행운아야 정말로 I know, I know
널 알기 전까지는 나
의미 없었어 전부 다
어떡해
My heart is glowing, it’s glowing
My heart is glowing up
So I can’t sleep at night