《BOOM》歌詞｜NMIXX新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
NMIXX《BOOM》 | 目錄
NMIXX《BOOM》｜歌詞
I’ll be your Jack in the Box
심장이 펄쩍 뛰는 일이 일어나
위험해? Don’t stop – don’t stop babe
부딪혀 Don’t stop, don’t stop, don’t stop babe
준비는 끝났어 loading 99
딱 1초 뒤 바뀔 paradigm
긴장해 Don’t stop – don’t stop babe
움직여 Don’t stop, don’t stop, don’t stop babe
불길이 번져 on my mind
망설임이라는 칸은 null
Beep beep
Our firecracker
더 높이 쏴올려 빛을 태워봐 Boom
Beep beep
Light your heart up (Tick tick tick tick tick)
Boom boom
Light your heart up (Tick tick tick tick tick)
Boom boom
발화점을 바로 setting up
Start that fire let it burn
Light your heart up
Boom boom boom boom
You and me both we’re burning beautiful
Light up the spark
눈부신 heart
함께 간다면 좋아 wherever
Come with me
Light it up, light it up, light it up tonight
잿빛 거리에 우릴 paint
태양을 꿀꺽 삼킨 듯이 feel so high
위험해? Don’t stop – don’t stop babe
Don’t stop, don’t stop, don’t stop babe
너와 나를 잇는 뗄 수 없는 question mark
여기저기 모인 배배 꼬인 우린 Why not?
뿔이 돋친 모난 악동처럼 brutal
끝도 없이 burn it up
심장에 gasoline 투하
속도를 점점 높여가 Vroom
Beep beep
두려움이 재가 된 순간
단숨에 돌파해 We break through
Beep beep
Light your heart up (Tick tick tick tick tick)
Boom boom
Light your heart up (Tick tick tick tick tick)
Boom boom
발화점을 바로 setting up
Start that fire let it burn
Light your heart up
Boom boom boom boom
Light your heart up (Tick tick tick tick tick)
Boom boom
Light your heart up (Tick tick tick tick tick)
Boom boom
발화점을 바로 setting up
Start that fire let it burn
Light your heart up
Boom boom boom boom
Ooh babe ooh ooh
Tick tick tick tick Boom boom
Ooh babe ooh ooh
Tick tick tick tick Boom
Ooh babe ooh ooh
Tick tick tick tick Boom boom
Ooh babe ooh ooh
Tick tick tick tick Boom
Light your heart up
Tick tick tick tick Boom boom
Light your heart up
Tick tick tick tick Boom
Light your heart up
Light your heart up
Light your heart up
Light your heart up
Light your
Tick tick tick tick Boom