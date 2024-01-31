《Break The Wall》歌詞｜NMIXX新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
NMIXX《Break The Wall》 | 目錄
NMIXX《Break The Wall》｜歌詞
Right now
끝없이 우리를 위해
펼쳐질 세상
Cause now we break all the walls
We break all the
두 눈을 꼭 감고서 그려진
마음 속 선명한 지도 위
Yeah 난 알아 where to go
숨이 턱까지 차오르게 둘래
더 힘껏 마주할래 넓혀 my space
Be brave and wild
점점 더
Things get better
네모난 천장의
야광별 not my taste
찾아갈 거야 real star
Why don’t you?
시선은 far away
망설임에게 인사를 건네
고갤 드는 희망 속에 설레
Go all the way
Come and break the wall
다 무너뜨려
시작된 journey
상상 너머의
꿈꿔왔던 세상 멀리
Don’t ever give up
더 크게 외쳐
벅차는 이 떨림
하나둘씩 모여 together
멈췄던 세상을 깨워 with you
한 발짝 더 다가서는 찰나
망설여진 건 당연해 아마
Call my name, I’ll be there
함께일 때 한 걸음 디뎌
I trust you, I trust myself
벽 앞에 새길래 난
너와 내 everything
더 깊게 간직해
기억해둬
작은 용기를 낸 순간
투명한 온실의
화분은 not my taste
바람을 가를 거야
Why don’t you?
더 멀리 far away
두려움에게 인사를 건네
고갤 드는 희망 속에 설레
Go all the way
Come and break the wall
다 무너뜨려
시작된 journey
상상 너머의
꿈꿔왔던 세상 멀리
Don’t ever give up
더 크게 외쳐
벅차는 이 떨림
하나둘씩 모여 together
멈췄던 세상을 깨워 with you
Hey yeah yeah yeah
Hey yeah yeah yeah
Say it again
We can’t get enough
다 뒤흔들어
Hey yeah yeah yeah
Hey yeah yeah yeah
All over and over again
So we break all the walls
틈에 내린 저 햇빛처럼
길이 돼 모든 건 Oh love
파돌 일으키는 butterfly
더 큰 꿈을 꾸며 날아가
You and I
Come and break the wall
We gonna mix up
함께 만들 story
Now it’s time to change
Break all the Break all the walls
Come and break the wall
다 무너뜨려
시작된 journey
상상 너머의
꿈꿔왔던 세상 멀리
Don’t ever give up
더 크게 외쳐
벅차는 이 떨림
하나둘씩 모여 together
멈췄던 세상을 깨워 with you
Hey yeah yeah yeah
Hey yeah yeah yeah
Say it again
We can’t get enough
다 뒤흔들어
Hey yeah yeah yeah
Hey yeah yeah yeah
꿈꿔왔던 세상이 보여
멈춰 설 이유는 없어 with you