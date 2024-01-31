《Passionfruit》歌詞｜NMIXX新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
NMIXX《Passionfruit》 | 目錄
NMIXX《Passionfruit》｜歌詞
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 my passionfruit
Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건
Want it more, want it more, want it more
내 앞에 나타난 something stronger
망설일 필요 없어
Don’t you proceed with caution
Pop and pop
(Pop and pop)
Taste so sour
(Taste so sour)
Passionate
(Passionate)
About you
(About you)
Feeling so odd 그래도 결국 빠질걸
향부터 색 전부 다 다 다 다 ya
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 all over you
You-
You-
You-
Over you
You-
You-
You-
중독될지도 몰라 It’s my passionfruit
마치 눈앞에 별이
튀는 듯한 이 feeling
타는 태양을 닮은
열정의 색은 vivid
다들 놀라 Oops
처음 맛보는 mood
얼얼하거나 짜릿할 거야
받아들여봐 It’s true
Pop and pop
(Pop and pop)
Like or not
(Like or not)
Take your time
(Take your time)
Not too much
(Not too much)
Feeling so odd 그래도 결국 빠질걸
향부터 색 전부 다 다 다 다 ya
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 all over you
Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건
Want it more, want it more, want it more
내 앞에 나타난 something stronger
망설일 필요 없어
Don’t you proceed with caution
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 all over you
Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건
Want it more, want it more, want it more
내 앞에 나타난 something stronger
Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건
중독될지도 몰라 It’s my passionfruit