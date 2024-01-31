NMIXX Passionfruit 《Passionfruit》歌詞｜NMIXX新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Passionfruit》歌詞｜NMIXX新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Passionfruit歌詞｜NMIXX《Passionfruit》於2024-01-15推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了NMIXX新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

NMIXX《Passionfruit》｜歌詞

That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 my passionfruit

Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건
Want it more, want it more, want it more
내 앞에 나타난 something stronger

망설일 필요 없어
Don’t you proceed with caution

Pop and pop
(Pop and pop)
Taste so sour
(Taste so sour)
Passionate
(Passionate)
About you
(About you)

Feeling so odd 그래도 결국 빠질걸
향부터 색 전부 다 다 다 다 ya

That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 all over you

You-
You-
You-
Over you
You-
You-
You-
중독될지도 몰라 It’s my passionfruit

마치 눈앞에 별이
튀는 듯한 이 feeling
타는 태양을 닮은
열정의 색은 vivid

다들 놀라 Oops
처음 맛보는 mood
얼얼하거나 짜릿할 거야
받아들여봐 It’s true

Pop and pop
(Pop and pop)
Like or not
(Like or not)
Take your time
(Take your time)
Not too much
(Not too much)

Feeling so odd 그래도 결국 빠질걸
향부터 색 전부 다 다 다 다 ya

That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 all over you

Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건
Want it more, want it more, want it more
내 앞에 나타난 something stronger

망설일 필요 없어
Don’t you proceed with caution

That’s wassup, that’s wassup 가득 터진 juice
That’s wassup, that’s wassup 별을 삼킨 듯
한 입 베어문 순간 여긴 ocean blue
상큼하지만 강렬해 all over you

Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건
Want it more, want it more, want it more
내 앞에 나타난 something stronger

Spit it out, spit it out, spit it out
입맛에 안 맞아 그저 그런 건

중독될지도 몰라 It’s my passionfruit

NMIXX《Passionfruit》｜製作

作曲：dwilly
作詞：danke,박수빈 (Jam Factory),진솔 作曲：David Wilson,Colin Magalong,Sorana
編曲：dwilly
NMIXX《Passionfruit》｜新歌試聽