《Youngsta》歌詞｜Novel Friday, Txmiyama新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Novel Friday, Txmiyama《Youngsta》 | 目錄
Novel Friday, Txmiyama《Youngsta》｜歌詞
Friday：
I’m finna be freshly
Finna be clean
We getting the table
we hungry and eat
喺枱面 莊家 作客 佈滿幾個視線
Imma bit low 捉緊我棋局 飲緊我嘅 Chivas Regal
我嘅尾巴有九條 hide in 點會俾你見到
Stepping in 財運滾滾 紅塵 分出五線譜
酒香熏心 city in fast car 我有fast bar 幫你做preroll
遊走我街邊到high-end 框裡框外走出你 windows
Likea writing my novel
Fashion models
我會控制好 火爐
Flashlight 每一閃 襯托我歌路
Like snoop like rondo
轉換幾個generation still 喺個房度
Zoom 絕對嘅當道
好似 貨輪 倉務
Yeah 運送你夢幻嘅 精美嘅詞 我美如詩
輕取我一杯 半匙 酒精 絲質如意
配搭成包裝 口感係花芳 金級細膩如衣
撲鼻一瞬間 softly 整個傍晚 gold And black both on my skin
Yeah that’s how we call a life
光輝會窒息嘅 高樓大
How we call a life
走上頂尖嘅 邊度大
That’s a Middle line
商與藝 都係兩張牌
兩雙筷 碰最精采嘅畫面 I’m Cleanest
Youngsta zipping chivas
Hook：
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Jap boy：
Youngstas sippin’ Chivas, move like kings yeah so prestigious
On a track, I ain’t never been carried, nah, trust me I don’t need features
Everybody around me leaders, give me that cash no visa
If we get locked up, put that on God, the city gon’ shout to free us, ay
I ain’t no rapper dude, I’m a bartender that rap
Put me in any spot it'll be poppin’ there and they all know that’s a fact
We gotta double up from the losses and we all winnin’ that back
Tell em to pour us up some 25, we all drinkin’ that’s that ay
Together we rise.. if I make it I’m bringin’ my guys
Move like I’m limited time, cuz we don’t got infinite lives
There’s some things money can’t buy, if you gon’ do it, then do it with pride
Somebody said that my city done died, trust, my city alive
Don’t want the food if my dogs ain’t eatin’, head of the table at meetings
Hit her up late night, this whiskey on rocks, really turn me to a demon
Go get it man why you still dreamin’ live it up nah we don’t need reason
Jap Boy and Friday, weekend, Look around, last real ones breathing
Hook：
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas
Yeah we zip! Youngsta zipping Chivas