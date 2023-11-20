《Let Her Go – Anniversary Edition》歌詞｜Passenger新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Passenger《Let Her Go – Anniversary Edition》｜歌詞
Well, you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go
Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
And you let her go
(Instrumental break)
Staring at the bottom of your glass
Hoping one day you'll make a dream last
Dreams come slow and go so fast
You see her when you close your eyes
Maybe one day you'll understand why
Everything you touch surely dies
But you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go
Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
Staring at the ceiling in the dark
Same old empty feeling in your heart
'Cause love comes slow and it goes so fast
Well, you see her when you fall asleep
But never to touch and never to keep
Because you loved her too much
And dived too deep
Well, you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go
Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
And you let her go, oh, ohhhh-oh, oh
Yeah you let her go, oh, ohhhh-oh, oh
Well, you let her go
(Instrumental break)
Well, you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go
Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
Well, you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go
Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
And you let her go