《Forever Was Never Enough》歌詞｜Peder Elias新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Wild hearts run free
Chasing the butterflies
Through gaps in the trees
We were nothing but heroes with pain on our faces
And capes made from curtains and jeans
Dad said ask mum
Cause there was a party down
At Julias’s house
Yeah we were just 14, but 14 was cool
Like we both had it all figured out
I never thought that we’d say our goodbyes
Since you’ve been gone, everything’s black and white
Like old photographs, we’d be frozen in time
And we promised to always be us
But forever was never enough
(oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
Bonfires at dark
Felt like it used to be
Us under the stars
But all of the ashes that we used to be
They all burnt to the ground from a spark
I never thought that we’d say our goodbyes
Since you’ve been gone, everything’s black and white
Like old photographs, we’d be frozen in time
And we promised to always be us
But forever was never enough
(oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
It’s not fair
Why did you leave so soon
Promised that you’d be here
Thought it would be for good
(I never) I never thought that we’d say our goodbyes
Since you’ve been gone, everything’s black and white
Like old photographs, we’d be frozen in time
And we promised to always be us
But forever was never
I never thought that we’d say our goodbyes
But I’ll keep the memories and all the good times
So I thank the world you came into my life
You promised to always be us
Guess forever was never enough