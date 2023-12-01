Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz I Believe In Love Again 《I Believe In Love Again》歌詞｜Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《I Believe In Love Again》歌詞｜Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
I Believe In Love Again歌詞｜Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》於2023-11-08推出新歌MV

Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》 | 目錄

  1. Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜歌詞
  2. Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜製作
  3. Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜新歌試聽
  4. Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜MV

Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜歌詞

作   

You control my fire, baby, you have got it all
You've got my body and my spirit, winter, spring, summer, or fall
You've got me writhing to your rhythm, even when I'm feeling small, oh, yeah
You got me rockin' to your rhythm and you've got me feeling tall

I believe in love again
I believe in love again
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again
I believe in love again

Tonight
You know that
You're gonna find
What you're looking for
You and I
To feel you're in a dancefloor
Baby, pleasе
C'mon

When I'm uninspired and I'm down and feeling low
You take mе higher, there's no limit to the places I can go
And when I dive into your river where the crystal waters flow, oh, yeah
That is the moment I'm delivered, baby, never let me go (Don't let me go)

I believe in love again
I believe in love again
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again
I believe in love again, I believe it
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again

Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜製作

作曲：Lenny Kravitz & Peggy Gou
作詞：Lenny Kravitz & Peggy Gou
Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜新歌試聽