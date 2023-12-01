《I Believe In Love Again》歌詞｜Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》 | 目錄
Peggy Gou, Lenny Kravitz《I Believe In Love Again》｜歌詞
You control my fire, baby, you have got it all
You've got my body and my spirit, winter, spring, summer, or fall
You've got me writhing to your rhythm, even when I'm feeling small, oh, yeah
You got me rockin' to your rhythm and you've got me feeling tall
I believe in love again
I believe in love again
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again
I believe in love again
Tonight
You know that
You're gonna find
What you're looking for
You and I
To feel you're in a dancefloor
Baby, pleasе
C'mon
When I'm uninspired and I'm down and feeling low
You take mе higher, there's no limit to the places I can go
And when I dive into your river where the crystal waters flow, oh, yeah
That is the moment I'm delivered, baby, never let me go (Don't let me go)
I believe in love again
I believe in love again
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again
I believe in love again, I believe it
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again, I believe
I believe in love again