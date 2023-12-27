《All Out Of Fight》歌詞｜P!NK新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
P!NK《All Out Of Fight》｜歌詞
Composed by： P!nk, Fred again.. & Johnny McDaid
We had life in our eyes, and the world was on our side
Speeding along with no map, it was all green lights
It was just you and I
When something dies, doesn't mean that it's over
We're not like them, we don't have to be cold as ice
We could be you and I
So take my hand for the last time
And find my eyes with yours
I'm all out of fight
My heart will always know your name
I'm all out of love
But look at all the love we made
I'm all out of life
Oh, babe, it's killing me to say
I'm all out of love, I'm all out of life, I'm all out of fight
We were two broken parts from the same old junk yard
Battered and bruised, and we tried so goddamn hard
To be you and I
I'm proud of us, babe, 'cause we held through the pain
And when everything hurt, we still ran through the rain and the night
That was you and I
So come here close for the last time
Put your heart on mine
Oh, I'm all out of fight
My heart will always know your name
I'm all out of love
But look at all the love we made
I'm all out of life
Oh, babe, it's killing me to say
I'm all out of love, I'm all out of life, I'm all out of fight
I never asked for easy
But it shouldn't be this hard
I'm all out of fight
My heart will always know your name
I'm all out of love
But look at all the love we made
I'm all out of life
Oh, babe, it's killing me to say
I'm all out of love, I'm all out of life, I'm all out of fight, oh yeah
I'm all out of fight
My heart will always know your name
I'm all out of love
But look at all the love we made
I'm all out of life
Oh, babe, it's killing me to say
I'm all out of love, I'm all out of life, I'm all out of fight
I'm all out of fight