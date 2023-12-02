《Knock Knock (Who’s There?)》歌詞｜Red Velvet新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Red Velvet《Knock Knock (Who’s There?)》 | 目錄
Red Velvet《Knock Knock (Who’s There?)》｜歌詞
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh-mm
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh-oh
닫혀진 문 바람 소리
또 나부낀 curtain 너머 눈빛
아찔한 꿈 (Get the clue)
뒤덮인 bed (Feel like a trap)
새벽안개 (Deep inside)
다시 열린 our playground
창문 너머 낮과 밤이 바뀔 때
깊어지는 외로움은 walking dead
자꾸 더 궁금해 (I wanna play)
짙은 어둠이 내려 네게 이끌어
시선마다 거울처럼
아른대는 너의 실루엣이
내게 이어진 순간 watching me
Knock-knock, open up the door
계속 서롤 찾아 헤매이는 game
점점 빠져들어가
It's so bittersweet but I like the chase
Got a devil on my shoulder
작게 속삭이는 voice
Like an angel 다가와 넌
또다시 시작되는
Knock-knock, who's there?
난 너와 함께인 걸
서로를 느끼고
흔적을 남기고 (Close)
또 쫓고 쫓겨 밤새 (Run away)
방심한 틈에
When I shoot out, I'm fallin'
Bi-bi-di, bo-bi-di, boo, ayy, oh
I swear to ya
더 깊이 몰아가지, can't sleep at night
나른해지는 기분, ayy, oh
This spell got, got me trippin' and I like it
눈을 감아 shine and shiver
예측할 수 없는 너의 timing
알아챈 순간 이미 watching me (Hey, ayy)
Knock-knock, open up the door
계속 서롤 찾아 헤매이는 game
점점 빠져들어가
It's so bittersweet but I like the chase (It's so bittersweet)
Got a devil on my shoulder (Right hеre)
작게 속삭이는 voice (Listen to you)
Likе an angel, 다가와 넌
또다시 시작되는
Knock-knock, who's there?
W-wow
문을 연 순간 또 다른 door
N-now
난 네 맘을 더 어지럽혀
My heart
들어올수록, you want it more, oh, oh
Knock-knock (Yeah)
Knock-knock, open up the door
벗어날 수 없는 너와 나의 game (Eh-eh)
점점 깊이 유인해
It's so bittersweet but I like the chase (Oh)
Got a devil on my shoulder
달콤하게 웃는 voice (Oh)
밤새도록 돌고 돌아
넌 내 꿈에 갇힌 채
Knock-knock, who's there?
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh (Knock-knock)
Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh-oh (*Ah*)
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh , Oh-oh-oh,oh(Devil? Angel?)
Knock-knock, who's there?