《santa doesn’t know you like i do》歌詞｜Sabrina Carpenter新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Sabrina Carpenter《santa doesn’t know you like i do》 | 目錄
Sabrina Carpenter《santa doesn’t know you like i do》｜歌詞
I've been there through the good and bad
Know how to make you laugh
Kiss all your tears away, babe
Oh, only I can do that (Oh)
Why don't you just come over? (Oh)
You've been actin' so cold (So cold, oh)
No, I don't want nothin' crazy (Oh)
Just wanna get you alone (Alone, oh)
And all of this snow is fallin' (Ooh)
I can make you fall too (Fall too, oh)
So tell me what's on your wish list (Oh)
I wanna make it come true (Ooh, no)
[Chorus] Santa (No-no-no-no) doesn't know you like I do (Oh no-no-no)
I've been there through the good and bad
Know how to make you laugh
Kiss all your tears away, babe
Oh, only I can do that
Santa doesn't know you like I do
I know all of your favorite songs
Pick up each time you call
So, why can't I be the one
To give you everything you want?
I just want you to tell me that you feel the same
I don't think I'm gonna make it through the winter, babe
Well, don't you wanna wrap me up and mistle-touch under the tree?
He won't bring you somebody that loves you more than me, yeah
[Chorus] Santa (Oh no-no-no, uh-uh) doesn't know you like I do (Doesn't know you like I do)
I've been there through the good and bad
Know how to make you laugh
Kiss all your tears away, babe
Oh, only I can do that (Ah-ah)
Santa (Oh no-no-no, Santa) doesn't know you like I do (Doesn't know you like I do)
I know all of your favorite songs
Pick up each time you call
So why can't I be the one
To give you everything you want?
[Interlude] You're gonna leave me all alone? On Christmas?
Baby, what'd I ever do to deserve all that?
Can't we just, like, snuggle, ha, underneath the tree? By the fireplace?
You know I make those cookies you like
[Outro] Santa doesn't know you like I do
Well, maybe this Christmas time
You'll finally realize that I could be the one
To give you everything you want