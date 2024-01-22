《LEveL》歌詞｜SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]《LEveL》 | 目錄
SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]《LEveL》｜歌詞
罠だらけの理想 慰めの口実
Gonna say I told you so
取り上げられる希望
Short cut to be a star
Wasn't born to raise the bar
誤魔化しの正義は 誰も起こせないアラームのようだ
Failing, feeling
喜怒哀楽をクリーンにしないで
声をFreeに
Let's get 'em
So giving yourself
You're giving yourself the best shot
Be giving yourself
You're giving yourself the best shot
Don't you gotta get solo?
What you gonna get? Swear it!
Don't you dare forget solo
You give it your best shot!
Go reach out to get you…
Gotta go reach out to get you…
Just go reach out to get you…
Get up, reach out for it
Go reach out to get you…
Gotta go reach out to get you…
Just go reach out to get you…
Just get in, get out, get on to it
Can't remember to forget
Little boy who lost the bet
Now I'm racking up the kills
Got to pay the bills (The bills)
Be grateful
What you get is a way to hit reset
Give you more than just a leg
Off the hook
I'm god-level
Failing, feeling
All those days are dead
There's no railing, ceiling
Let's get 'em
So giving yourself
You're giving yourself the best shot
Be giving yourself
You're giving yourself the best shot
Don't you gotta get solo?
What you gonna get? Swear it!
Don't you dare forget solo
You give it your best shot!
Go reach out to get you…
Gotta go reach out to get you…
Just go reach out to get you…
Get up, reach out for it
Go reach out to get you…
Gotta go reach out to get you…
Just go reach out to get you…
Just get in, get out, get on to it
Game over but they gave him all the cheat codes
Little kiddy in the gutter with a bloody nose
On the cover but he doesn't even read those
The headlines
The headlines
So jacked but he hasn't got an ego
Local boy and he came up from zero
Every battle we can watch him as the power grows
And grows
Let's get 'em
So giving yourself
You're giving yourself the best shot
Be giving yourself
You're giving yourself the best shot
Don't you gotta get solo?
What you gonna get? Swear it!
Don't you dare forget solo
You give it your best shot!
Go reach out to get you…
Gotta go reach out to get you…
Just go reach out to get you…
Get up, reach out for it
Go reach out to get you…
Gotta go reach out to get you…
Just go reach out to get you…
Just get in, get out, get on to it