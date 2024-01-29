《BIBORA》歌詞｜SF9新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
SF9《BIBORA》 | 目錄
SF9《BIBORA》｜歌詞
매번 three, two, one, you're gone (Ah, ah-ah-ah)
더 빨리 나를 떠나가려는
기억 붙잡고 지새우는 밤 (Not over you)
(늘 궁금했어) Love me, do you love me?
(다 상관없어) Tell me, can you tell me? (Uh-oh)
흠뻑 젖어 추억이란 비에
눈물 자국 새겨져
그치지 않는 비
Ready to die, ready to die 단 한 번만이라도
네가 보고 싶다는 간절한 마음에
얼룩진 종이 속에 쏟아지는 ready to die
Oh, my, oh, my
널 잊지 못해 멈춰 버린 나
시간에 갇힌 채 살아
겨우 숨만 쉬어
'Round and 'round and 'round, 반복돼
'Round and 'round and 'round
미쳐 버린 것 같아
They call me carpet
비보라
차갑게 몰아친 슬픔 속에
눈물은 바다가 되고
맘은 부서져 내려
비보라
불어와 너에게로 휩쓸려
다시 돌아가고만 싶어 (Right now)
So would you rain on me, 비보라?
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, 비보라
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah-eh-oh, 비보라
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
다시 돌아가고만 싶어 (Right now)
So would you rain on me, 비보라?
비와 눈이 보라는 듯 나를 향한 이유가 있다면 난 답해
이제 와 널 잃게 된 난 돌이킬 수 없단 걸 난 알기에
그 당시엔 우리의 시간이 내게 맞춰져만 가던 것에
거리낌이 없기에
해가 뜨면 해만 바라보는 꽃이 되려 물어본다
떠나서야 지난날을 후회한다
Baby, baby, baby
Got me losing my mind
(늘 궁금했어) Love me, do you love me?
(다 상관없어) Tell me, can you tell me? (Uh-oh)
내겐 후회뿐인 bye, bye, bye
흐린 하늘엔 no more stars
네가 있는 곳에
One time, 재킷 속 비집고
떠나간 널 잊기까지 더
쫓아가 (Teru)
Oh, my, oh, my
널 잊지 못해 멈춰 버린 나
시간에 갇힌 채 살아
겨우 숨만 쉬어
'Round and 'round and 'round, 반복돼
'Round and 'round and 'round
돌아갈 수 있다면 그때 그 시간에 pause
환하게 돌아서 나를 보는 모습
비보라
차갑게 몰아친 슬픔 속에
눈물은 바다가 되고
맘은 부서져 내려
비보라
불어와 너에게로 휩쓸려
다시 돌아가고만 싶어 (Right now)
So would you rain on me, 비보라?
애원해도 대답 없는 one-sided love
비보라가 멈추길 아무리 바라봐도
강해져만 가 거세져 가
You're raining on me
끝없이 내려와
비보라
차갑게 몰아친 슬픔 속에
눈물은 바다가 되고
맘은 부서져 내려
비보라
불어와 너에게로 휩쓸려
다시 돌아가고만 싶어 (Right now)
So would you rain on me, 비보라?
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, 비보라(Would you rain on me, 비보라?) (Oh)
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah-eh-oh, 비보라(Would you rain on me, 비보라?) (Rain on me)
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah(Would you rain on me, 비보라?)
다시 돌아가고만 싶어 (Right now)
So would you rain on me, 비보라?