《Who we are》歌詞｜Shimica新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Shimica《Who we are》 | 目錄
Shimica《Who we are》｜歌詞
And it don’t matter
what they say about us
This is who we are
This is what got us this far
Girl 爭吵聲音不停迴響
抱緊一起 雙眼閉上
已忘記你刺我的傷
就算相戀得缺氧
怪我太愛你如病態
償還身上情債
即使凌辱對罵 亦覺 歡快
Girl I don’t know why
I don’t wanna leave you
I don’t wanna go
I don’t wanna miss you
Baby don’t let go
You are my future
You are my soul
I can’t live without you
I can’t live without you
分不開的雙臂
逃不了你 我們是 對綁匪
沒戒備 願意被對方處死
不需要 不想再避
And it don’t matter
what they say about us
This is who we are
This is what got us this far
And it don’t matter
what they say about us
We are who we are
This is what got us this far
This is it ( This is it )
Gotta let you go
This is it ( This is it )
只想你知道
這段愛可是命數 也可是劫數
你走你路 我走我路 卻總會遇到
I don’t wanna leave you
I don’t wanna go
I don’t wanna miss you
Baby don’t let go
You are my future
You are my soul
I can’t live without you
I can’t live without you
We’ve been in circles
& oh for some time
All along like this
I can go but you’re the one I want
We can make it we can make it
If we try ( if we try )
Even though I’ve said I’m done
I still love you so much
And I don’t want anyone
If it aint you in my arms
As long as you love me
I know we’ll be fine
As long as you’ve got me
Let’s race to the finish line
其實愛情好簡單
呃來呃去 搞到件事反彈
根本結果一手自己造成
想要真愛 你又未定性
誘惑 選擇
呢個喺個教訓 你要負責
為咗快感 全部回憶抹煞
愛情節奏 你都仲未掌握
And it don’t matter
what they say about us
This is who we are
This is what got us this far
And it don’t matter
what they say about us
We are who we are
This is what got us this far
So far so far so far ~