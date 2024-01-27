《SAUCY》歌詞｜SISTAR19新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
SISTAR19《SAUCY》｜歌詞
살짝 따분한 표정 so cute
자극해보고 싶어 it's you
싱거운 네겐 spicy 아님 sour 뭐든
Ooh, 날 마치 sauce같이
맘에 들 때까지
Dipping, dipping, dipping
Ooh, 좀 감출게 내 가치
더 원하게 될 걸
I bet you love it, love it
Oh, sauce with
때론 ice cream보다 달콤하지
때론 혀끝마저 짜릿하지
때론 중독처럼 안달나지
Taste it, taste it
빠져들어 sauce with
So, so, so sauce with
싱겁다니까 네 맘
So, so, so sauce with
Sauce with
So so so sauce with
널 채워줄 때까지
So, so, so sauce with
That's me
Yah, yah
맘껏 원해 봐 네 입맛 yummy
방심하지 마 훅 터져 fizzy
아직은 맛보기일 뿐 (Uh, uh)
전부 다 준비했거든
뭔가 빠졌던 널 채워줄 portion (Mm)
깜짝 놀랄 맛을 본 그 표정
뭐든 한 번에 kill
담엔 mala 어때? 널 위한 kick
Ooh, 날 마치 sauce같이 (같이)
맘에 들 때까지
Dipping, dipping, dipping (Dipping, dipping, dipping, yeah)
Ooh, 좀 감출게 내 가치 (Close your eye)
더 원하게 될 걸 (You and I)
I bet you love it, love it
Oh, sauce with
때론 ice cream보다 달콤하지
때론 혀끝마저 짜릿하지
때론 중독처럼 안달나지
Taste it, taste it
빠져들어 sauce with
So, so, so sauce with
싱겁다니까 네 맘
So, so, so sauce with
Sauce with (Yeah, boy)
So, so, so sauce with
널 채워줄 때까지
So, so, so sauce with
That's me
완벽해진 네 맘 (Ah)
어때? 난 네게 (Special, eh)
꼭 필요한 존재라는 걸 (Oh)
잊지 못할 그 맛 (Beautiful butterfly)
끝이 아냐 (Ah)
Oh, sauce with
때론 ice cream보다 달콤하지 (Yes you, yes you are)
때론 혀끝마저 짜릿하지 ([?])
때론 중독처럼 안달나지 ([?])
Taste it, taste it
빠져들어 sauce with
Oh, sauce with (Sauce with)
때론 ice cream보다 달콤하지 (Sweet like ice cream, yeah)
때론 혀끝마저 짜릿하지 ([?])
때론 중독처럼 안달나지
Taste it, taste it
빠져들어 sauce with
So, so, so sauce with
싱겁다니까 네 맘
So, so, so sauce with (Sauce with, sauce with, yeah, yeah)
Sauce with
So, so, so sauce with
널 채워줄 때까지
So, so, so sauce with
That's me