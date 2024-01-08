《Ex-Mas》歌詞｜SOMI, BIG Naughty新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
SOMI, BIG Naughty《Ex-Mas》 | 目錄
SOMI, BIG Naughty《Ex-Mas》｜歌詞
Christmas presents
Home alone
Opening cards
In this late afternoon
Holding on a glass of
Hot cocoa in my hand
Three marshmallows
Floating in my little cocoa
Make me warm
마음이 마음이 너무 추워
Fire it up, fire it up, 나에게 불을 지펴
Fire it up, fire it up, 외로운 마음 덮어
내 양말 안에는
양말 안에는 텅텅
Boy, who are you to make me miss you like I do?
Cherish and destroy, you're better off on your own
노력해 봐도, keep crossing my mind, no
Make me give you up
You gon' spend a lonely Christmas, hope it sucks
I hate to admit that you're still my number one
You on the naughty list
I'm on the naughty list
You on the naughty list
No more cookies
You on the naughty list
I'm on the naughty list
Who ate the cookiеs?
My broken heart did
Yeah, I'm on thе naughty list
But still got your naughty lips, uh
누가 널 이리 화나게 했어
데려와, I'ma kick his ass, uh
You said you broke up with your ex
네가 외롭대서
위로해 주려 급히 dressed up
했는데 뭘 자꾸 물어 왜겠어
Uh, ayy, take it off, that model-looking makeup
I won't ask and answer all your questions
아무 말이나 하고 싶을 때 해
내 귀는 임금님 귀
오늘만큼만은 don't hang up
안해 앙큼한 짓, yup, man up
Wait, let me take it back
'Cause it's your favorite, it's Christmas Eve
You gon' spend a lonely Christmas, hope it sucks
I hate to admit that you're still my number one
Baby, it's so cold
Under the mistletoe
작별이 좀처럼 쉽지가 않아
눈이나 왔으면 해
Santa, let him know
That's he's all I'm waiting for (Ooh)
You gon' spend a lonely Christmas, hope it sucks (Ah)
I hate to admit that you're still my number one (I hate to admit that you're number one)
You on the naughty list (Yeah)
I'm on the naughty list (Mm)
You on the naughty list (Mm)
No more cookies
You on the naughty list (Ooh)
I'm on the naughty list
Who ate the cookies? (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh)
My broken heart did