《BLIND SPOT》歌詞｜Stray Kids新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Stray Kids《BLIND SPOT》 | 目錄
Stray Kids《BLIND SPOT》｜歌詞
어두운 밤 소리치는 날
아무도 내 모습 몰라도 괜찮아
빛나는 도착 지점 뒤 몰락
했던 모습은 숨겨 누구도 그걸 못 봐
천하태평하대 (하대)
저문 하늘 밑 뜀박질하며 악해 (악해)
모든 순간들이 기억 속에 차 있네 (차 있네)
맨몸으로 부딪히며 걸어왔네 떳떳하게, yeah, yeah
They only look at the results and success
Blinded by our glowing process
보이는 게 다가 아냐
사각지대 속에 감춘
Show them what you're made of
Your endless nights deserve a loud ovation
Shine bright and prove them wrong
'Cause we can feel our progress
Shining, we are the champions
Trying to make a difference
다가오는 빛에 다 와 가는 듯해
I'm still there in the blind spot
Shining, we are the champions
Dying to live for greatness
바라왔던 끝에 다가서는 그때
We'll meet outside the blind spot
지금 이 순간에도 누가 몰라준대도
I ain't gonna stop, oh, no, no, no
실패가 눈에 밟혀도 두려움을 다 감추고
I'm just gonna stomp and let it go
보이지 않는 피와 땀 그 과정 속에 있는 나
이건 나 자신과의 싸움 스스로를 지켜 가
해가 뜨고 지는 밤 하늘 위의 밝은 달
우릴 닮은 듯해 어둠을 감춘 채 떠오른다
Thеy only look at the results and success
Blindеd by our glowing process
보이는 게 다가 아냐
사각지대 속에 감춘
Show them what you're made of
Your endless nights deserve a loud ovation
Shine bright and prove them wrong
'Cause we can feel our progress
Shining, we are the champions
Trying to make a difference
다가오는 빛에 다 와 가는 듯해
I'm still there in the blind spot
Shining, we are the champions
Dying to live for greatness
바라왔던 끝에 다가서는 그때
We'll meet outside the blind spot
Creating treasures in this lightless lonely night
I'm fine, never giving up
불씨가 지펴지는 이곳에서
만들어 낸 빛이 결국 밝혀
It's time to light up, start now
Shining, we are the champions
Trying to make a (Hey)
Shining, we are the champions
Dying to live for greatness
Shining, we are the champions
Trying to make a (Hey)
Shining, we are the champions
Dying to live for greatness
Shining, we are the champions
Trying to make a (Hey)
Shining, we are the champions
Dying to live for greatness
Shining, we are the champions
Trying to make a
Shining, we are the champions
Dying to live for greatness