《COMFLEX》歌詞｜Stray Kids新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Stray Kids《COMFLEX》 | 目錄
Stray Kids《COMFLEX》｜歌詞
(Ooh) 어리숙하다니 이건 패기 젊은 피
(Ooh) 빈틈을 보여줄게 이건 여백의 미
(Ooh) 수많은 재능, no thanks, 하나면 돼, master key
모든 색에 욕심 없어 골라 땄지 검은띠
겁 없이 눌러 스탑워치
시작해 당장 고민만 하다 답 없지
보이는 그대로 있는 그대로
가다 보면 펼쳐져 무한대로
Try me, judge me
'Cause I don't give a 쉿
The way you look at my book cover
I ain't triggered, by all means
Embracing all my scars
And imperfections
Turn the tide
All my cons are my pros now
Flexing complexes just comflex
Too bright, I'm so flashy
Different? No I'm unique
That's right, I'm so classy
Nobody can stop me
Complex
있는 대로 보여주지 다 comflex
만족하며 살아 쓸데없는 complain
흠도 매력이지 comflex, comflex
삐딱하게 비튼 고개 닿아 어깨 (어깨)
싸가지 바가지 말 많아도 내 솜씨에 (솜씨에)
박수가 절로 나와 이 정도의 결함은
있어 줘야 인간미가 있지 이게 내 comflex
뻥 차고 나가 단점은 내 강점
날 밟았다간 피 봐 난 육각형의 압정
약점이 내는 아우성에 더 각성해
감추기에 급급할 때 모두 까고 발전해
Try me, judge me
'Cause I don't give a 쉿
The way you look at my book cover
I ain't triggered, by all means
Embracing all my scars
And imperfections
Turn the tide
All my cons are my pros now
Flexing complexes just com– (Flex)
Too bright, I'm so flashy (Ooh)
Different? No I'm unique (Ooh)
That's right, I'm so classy (Ooh)
Nobody can stop me (Ooh)
Complex
있는 대로 보여주지 다 comflex
만족하며 살아 쓸데없는 complain
흠도 매력이지, comflex, comflex (Ooh)
Showing off my weakness
I'm not gonna hide it
Look how shiny it is
This is my pride, got it? (Yeah)
없애지 않아도 it's so beautiful though
닦아내고 밝혀 (Yeah, that is what I want)
모두 찌푸려도 신경은 불필요
Combine complex and flex, comflex
Not being perfect is all it takes
'Cause we're perfect
Nothing can make the standard
Show us some respect
Not being perfect is all it takes
'Cause we're perfect
Love me the way I am
Flexing complexes just comflex
Too bright, I'm so flashy (Ooh)
Different? No I'm unique (Ooh)
That's right, I'm so classy (Ooh)
Nobody can stop me (Ooh)
Complex
있는 대로 보여주지 다 comflex
만족하며 살아 쓸데없는 complain
흠도 매력이지 comflex, comflex (Ooh)