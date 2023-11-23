《MEGAVERSE》歌詞｜Stray Kids新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Stray Kids《MEGAVERSE》 | 目錄
Stray Kids《MEGAVERSE》｜歌詞
Un, deux, trois
Run along with the gods, jumping between every verse
The multiverse ain't ready for our universe
(Jump, force)
First, second, third, fourth wall
We're breakin' them all, unbeatable score
Our composition brings the competition
But we've already won in this megaverse
바삐 또 굴리는 발바닥
바삐 또 굴리는 혓바닥 터뜨려
Pop, pop, pop, 어디든 섭렵해 싹 다 다
Popstar, festa, 안 꿇어 무르팍
무릎 팍 치고 머리 팍 치고
윽박지르던 놈들은 다 닥치고
공점일 초마다 돌려보는 컷
헛것이라도 본 듯 입이 떠억
Speechless, wordless
I don't need your kindness
오직 내 걸 뱉고
나서야 속 편해
우리가 나왔다 (나와, 두두)
두 귀를 열어라
큰 대야를 준비해 그릇이 작으면
넘쳐흘러 감동의 눈물
Welcome to the Stray Kids Hot Megaverse
(Hoo)
Stray Kids
(Hoo)
Welcome to the Stray Kids Hot Megaverse
Mic 잡았다 큰 거 하나 온다 떠받들어라 atlas
닥치는 대로 집어삼켜 소화해 모든 song form, megaverse
결말을 뻔하게 만들어 결국 끝을 보지, Megatron
영향력은 증폭돼 속삭여도 megaphone (Woah)
같이 모여 퍼뜨려 hooligans
몰아치게 놔둬 out of the way
헛소리는 입에 조준 철컥
We make the rules, nobody can hold me, yeah
안 듣고 못 배겨 들어보고 새겨
비켜 삥 둘러 봤자 바뀐 패권 chapter
다음 거 my word, power
올라가, high, 찍고 바로 random, ayy
올라가지 저 밑에서
발버둥 치다가 왔지, ayy
Now 여기 위에서
말한 대로 내 위치는 top이지?
Speechless, wordless
입 벌린 채 눈 둘 곳 없어
You know we're getting fearless, reckless
은하계에 울려 퍼지는 우리 음악 소리
Hey, 생각하는 대로 행동 우리 feel로
듣고 따라 우린 만들어 현실로
Every time we move
The universe will follow
Welcome to the Stray Kids Hot Megaverse
(Hoo)
Stray Kids
(Hoo)
Welcome to the Stray Kids Hot Megaverse
웅장한 내 목소리 you better run
이 정도의 스케일 측정 단위 megaton
웬만해선 절대 누구에게 안 꿀려
Stray Kids
(Hoo)
This our megaverse, big bang, your body shakes (Stray Kids everywhere all around the world)
'Cause we making bangers, yeah, yeah (Stray Kids everywhere all around the world)
This our megaverse, big bang, everything shakes (Stray Kids everywhere all around the world)
Welcome to the Stray Kids Hot Megaverse