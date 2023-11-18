《Social Path (Feat. LiSA) – Korean Ver.》歌詞｜Stray Kids新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Stray Kids《Social Path (Feat. LiSA) – Korean Ver.》 | 目錄
Stray Kids《Social Path (Feat. LiSA) – Korean Ver.》｜歌詞
Gave up my youth
For my future
I just want to
Rise up stronger
Where am I right now?
끝이 없던 긴 밤
날이 밝아 온다 다음이 다가온다
I won't miss it (Now or never)
많은 걸 포기했지
다들 말하는 청춘이라면
수많은 유혹을 참아 냈지
날 만만하게 봤다면
You're wrong, 용광로의 광석
더 단단해지는 금속
난 더 견고하게 굳건하게
다신 없을 순간의 끝을 향해
I know it's gon' be lonely
'Cause everyone keeps turnin' me down
Countless new surroundings
Cold eyes keep lookin' me down
I'm still in the crowd, alien of the town
Yeah, they want me to give up right now
They're making me laugh, it's so loud
Waking the demon that's hiding inside
You only get to live one life, I know, I'm ready
"Take that chance no matter what," they tell me
I can not explain this feeling
Yeah, this path was meant to be my dream
Look back, the ashes prove my
Passion always burns eternally
No regrets, I love this feelin'
Down on this road, call it the social path
I'm tossin', turnin' in my bed
The voices in my head again
I gotta shake 'em off now (Now or never)
Never knew I'd see so many people come and go
I see the mirror, it's only me
Evil thoughts takin' over, I'ma let it go
I fight myself, it's only me
I know it's gon' be lonely
'Cause everyone keeps turnin' me down
Countless new surroundings
Cold eyes keep lookin' me down
I'm still in the crowd, alien of the town
Yeah, they want me to give up right now
They're making me laugh, it's so loud
Waking the demon that's hiding inside
You only get to live one life, I know, I'm ready
"Take that chance no matter what," they tell me
I can not explain this feeling
Yeah, this path was meant to be my dream
Look back, the ashes prove my
Passion always burns eternally
No regrets, I love this feelin'
Down on this road, call it the social path
No way
Back to the past
I'll step ahead
Go right in front of me
찢긴 청사진을 다시 붙여 날 밀어내도
원래 그랬던 대로 저 위를 달리고
날 서 있는 곳에 맨몸으로 맞서
밤이 또 와도 I will rise up
Gave up my youth
For my future
I just want to
Rise up stronger
I'm gonna look back, the ashes prove my
Passion always burns eternally
No regrets, I love this feelin'
Down on this road, call it the social path