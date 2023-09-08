《Social Path》歌詞｜Stray Kids, LiSA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Gave up my youth
For my future
I just want to
Rise up stronger Where am I right now, now, now, now, now?
終わらない night, night, night, night, night
日が昇れば 明日が来るさ
I won't miss it (Now or never)
諦めてた みんなが言う青春は
たくさん誘惑耐え抜いた 甘く見てたなら
You're wrong, 溶鉱炉 crystal, 強くなってく金属
固さを増し 強固だね 二度ない瞬間へ向かってんね I know it's gonna be lonely
'Cause everyone keeps turning me down
Countless new surroundings
Cold eyes keep looking me down
I'm still in the crowd, alien of the town
Yeah, they want me to give up right now
They're making me laugh it's so loud
Waking the demon that's hiding inside You only get to live one life, I know I'm ready
Take that chance no matter what thеy tell me
I can not explain this feeling
Yеah, this path was meant to be my dream
Look back, the ashes prove my
Passion always burns eternally
No regrets, I love this feeling
Down on this road, call it the social path I'm tossing turning in my bed
Them voices in my head again
I gotta shake 'em off now
Now or never
Never knew I'd see so many people come and go
I see the mirror, it's only me
Evil thoughts taking over, I'ma let it go (Let it go, let it go)
I fight myself, it's only me I know it's gonna be lonely
'Cause everyone keeps turning me down
Countless new surroundings
Cold eyes keep looking me down
I'm still in the crowd, alien of the town
Yeah, they want me to give up right now
They're making me laugh it's so loud
Waking the demon that's hiding inside You only get to live one life, I know I'm ready
Take that chance no matter what they tell me
I can not explain this feeling
Yeah, this path was meant to be my dream
Look back, the ashes prove my
Passion always burns eternally
No regrets, I love this feeling
Down on this road, call it the social path No way
Back to the past
I'll step ahead
Go right in front of me
破れた地図繋ぎ 押し出されても
昔みたいに 上を走る
険しい場所 一人で
夜と向き合い I will rise up Gave up my youth
For my future
I just want to
Rise up stronger I'm gonna look back, the ashes prove my
Passion always burns eternally
No regrets, I love this feeling
Down on this road, call it the social path