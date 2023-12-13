Tate McRae exes 《exes》歌詞｜Tate McRae新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《exes》歌詞｜Tate McRae新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

exes歌詞｜Tate McRae《exes》於2023-11-17推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Tate McRae新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Tate McRae《exes》｜歌詞

Oh, I'm sorry, sorry that you love me
Changed my mind up like it's origami
Oh, I'm sorry, sorry that you love me
Changed my mind up like it's origami

Kiss-kiss-kiss-kisses to my exes who don't give a shit about me
Kisses, kisses to the next ones who think they can live without me
We make up, then we break up, then they swear they'll never call me
But I still keep their number and their necklace, kisses to my exes

Happens every time
I don't mean, mean to be cold, but that's how I get, oh
Me and all my pride
Tryna burn down every damn bridge anytime we can, and again

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma wild ride that never stops
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma hard case they can't unlock
And I, and I swear I care a lot, just not enough
Let's just say it is what it is and was what it was

Kiss-kiss-kiss-kisses to my exes who don't give a shit about me
Kisses, kisses to the next ones who think they can live without me
We make up, then we break up, then they swear they'll never call me
But I still keep their number and their necklace, kisses to my exes

I'm sorry, sorry that you love me
Changed my mind up like it's origami
Oh, I'm sorry, sorry that you love me
Changed my mind up like it's ori-

Say, say I wanna go there, then I wanna leave
Make another promise that I can't keep
I don't ever know what I want, but that's what you want
If you're down, well then don't blame me
Breaking it all before it starts, making it all up in my head
But I just overshare about things I never meant

I'ma, I'ma, I'ma wild ride that never stops
I'ma, I'ma, I'ma hard case they can't unlock
And I, and I swear I care a lot, just not enough
Let's just say it is what it is and was what it was

Kisses to my exes who don't give a shit about me
Kisses, kisses to the next ones who think they can live without me
We make up, then we break up, then they swear they'll never call me
But I still keep their number and their necklace, kisses to my exes

I'm sorry, sorry that you love me
Changed my mind up like it's origami
Oh, I'm sorry, sorry that you love me
Changed my mind up like it's origami

Kisses to my exes, I know that I did you dirty
Little messed up, little selfish, we ain't married, I ain't thirty
Yeah, we hooked up, then we broke up, then I said you really hurt me
But I still got your number and your necklace, kisses to my exes

Tate McRae《exes》｜製作

作曲：Tate McRae, Ryan Tedder & Tyler Spry
作詞：Tate McRae, Ryan Tedder & Tyler Spry
