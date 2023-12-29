《run for the hills》歌詞｜Tate McRae新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Tate McRae《run for the hills》｜歌詞
Hotels, late nights, hands through my hair
Long talks, red eyes, clothes everywhere
Missin' a moment when we're still there
You got a thing you can't find nowhere
(Yeah, yeah)
Kissin', screamin', straight back to war
I'm walkin' out until I lock the door
Maybe the danger's covered by the thrill
'Cause I know I should be runnin' for the hills
The way you touch me
Straight to the heart, yeah, it cuts me
'Cause I know deep down that it's
Never gon' ever bе us, uh, uh, uh
Never gon' evеr be more than just something that's fuckin' me up
Don't tease me (Ah, ah)
And keep me around (Ah, ah) like it's easy (Ah, ah)
When you know deep down that it's (Ah, ah)
Never gon' ever be us (Ah, ah), uh, uh, uh (Ah, ah)
Never gon' ever be more (Ah, ah) than just something that's fuckin' me up (Ah)
I know that when it's all done
I'll hate you bad in the long run, but
Somehow, it never ends
My heel's on the edge of your bed again, yeah
I get obsessive with you
All that I want is attention from you
Break into my life and break all my rules, it's true
The way you touch me (Ah, ah)
Straight to the heart (Ah, ah), yeah, it cuts me (Ah, ah)
'Cause I know deep down that it's (Ah, ah)
Never gon' ever be us (Ah, ah), uh, uh, uh (Ah, ah)
Never gon' ever be more (Ah, ah) than just someone that's fuckin' me up (Ah)
Don't tease me (Ah, ah)
And keep me around (Ah, ah) like it's easy (Ah, ah)
When you know deep down that it's (Ah, ah)
Never gon' ever be us (Ah, ah), uh, uh, uh (Ah, ah)
Never gon' ever be more (Ah, ah) than just someone that's fuckin' me up (Ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
The way you touch me (Ah, ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
The way you touch me (Ah, ah)
(Ooh) Should run for— (Ah, ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
The way you touch me (Ah, ah)
(Should we run for the hills?)
Should run for— (Ah, ah)
Should run for the hills (Ah, ah)
The way you touch me (Ah, ah)