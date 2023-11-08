《All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《All You Had To Do Was Stay (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
And people like me wanna believe you when you say you've changed
The more I think about it now, the less I know
All I know is that you drove us off the road
Stay
Hey, all you had to do was stay
Had me in the palm of your hand
Then why'd you have to go and lock me out when I let you in?
Hey, now you say you want it back
Now that it's just too late
Well, it could've been easy
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was stay
Here you are now, calling me up, but I don't know what to say
I've been picking up the pieces of the mess you made
People like you always want back the love they pushed aside
But people like me are gone forever when you say goodbye
Hey, all you had to do was stay
Had me in the palm of your hand
Then why'd you have to go and lock me out when I let you in?
Hey, now you say you want it back
Now that it's just too late
Well, it could've been easy
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay, stay, stay, stay, stay)
Let me remind you
This was what you wanted (oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)
You ended it
You were all I wanted (oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)
But not like this
Not like this
Not like this
Oh, all you had to do was-
Hey, all you had to do was stay
Had me in the palm of your hand
Then why'd you have to go and lock me out when I let you in?
Hey, now you say you want it back
Now that it's just too late
Well, it could've been easy
All you had to do was (stay)
Hey, all you had to do was stay
Had me in the palm of your hand
Then why'd you have to go and lock me out when I let you in?
Hey, now you say you want it back
Now that it's just too late
Well, it could've been easy (all you had to do was stay)
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay) oh
All you had to do was (stay)
All you had to do was (stay) ooh
All you had to do was (stay)