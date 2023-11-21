《Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood, hey!
Hey! I can't take it back, look where I'm at!
We was on D like DOC, remember that? (Remember that)
My TLC was quite OD, ID my facts (ID my)
Now POV of you and me, similar Iraq
I don't hate you but I hate to critique, overrate you
These beats of a dark heart, use basslines to replace you
Take time and erase you, love don't hear no more
No I don't fear no more, better yet respect ain't quite sincere no more
Oh, it's so sad to
Think about the good times
You and I
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause baby, now we've got bad blood, hey!
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve 'em
You made a really deep cut
And baby, now we got bad blood, hey!
Hey! Remember when you tried to write me off?
Remember when you thought I'd take a loss?
Don't you remember? You thought that I would need yah
Follow procedure, remember? Oh wait you got amnesia?
It was my season for battle wounds, battle scars
Body bumped, bruised
Stabbed in the back; brimstone, fire jumping through
Still, all my life, I got money and power
And you gotta live with the bad blood now
Oh, it's so sad to
Think about the good times
You and I
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood, hey!
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve 'em
You made a really deep cut
And baby, now we got bad blood, hey!
Band-aids don't fix bullet holes
You say sorry just for show
If you live like that, you live with ghosts
(You forgive, you forget but you never let it go)
Band-aids don't fix bullet holes
You say sorry just for show
If you live like that you live with ghosts
If you love like that blood runs cold
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood, hey!
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve 'em
(Think we can solve 'em!)
You made a really deep cut
And baby, now we got bad blood, hey!
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
(Look what you've done)
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood, hey!
Now we've got problems
And I don't think we can solve 'em
You made a really deep cut
And baby, now we got bad blood, hey!