《Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve them
You made a really deep cut
And, baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)
Did you have to do this? I was thinking that you could be trusted
Did you have to ruin what was shining? Now it's all rusted
Did you have to hit me, where I'm weak? Baby, I couldn't breathe
And rub it in so deep, salt in the wound like you're laughing right at me
Oh, it's so sad to think about the good times, you and I
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood, hey
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve them
You made a really deep cut
And, baby, now we've got bad blood (hey!)
Did you think we'd be fine? Still got scars on my back from your knife
So don't think it's in the past, these kinda wounds they last and they last now.
Did you think it all through? All these things will catch up to you
And time can heal but this won't, so if you're coming my way just don't
Oh, it's so sad to think about the good times, you and I
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve them
You made a really deep cut
And, baby, now we've got bad blood (hey!)
Band-aids don't fix bullet holes
You say sorry just for show
You live like that, you live with ghosts
Band-aids don't fix bullet holes
You say sorry just for show
If you live like that you live with ghosts
If you love like that blood runs cold
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love (mad love)
So take a look what you've done
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve them (think we can solve them)
You made a really deep cut
And, baby, now we've got bad blood
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done (look what you've done)
'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve them
You made a really deep cut
And, baby, now we've got bad blood, hey