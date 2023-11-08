《Clean (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《Clean (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《Clean (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
(Oh-oh, oh-oh)
When the flowers that we'd grown together died of thirst
It was months and months of back and forth
(Oh-oh, oh-oh)
You're still all over me
Like a wine-stained dress I can't wear anymore
Hung my head as I lost the war
And the sky turned black like a perfect storm
Rain came pouring down
When I was drowning, that's when I could finally breathe
And by morning
Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
There was nothing left to do
(Oh-oh, oh-oh)
When the butterflies turned to dust that covered my whole room
So I punched a hole in the roof
(Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Let the flood carry away all my pictures of you
The water filled my lungs, I screamed so loud
But no one heard a thing
Rain came pouring down
When I was drowning, that's when I could finally breathe
And by morning
Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean
(Oh, oh, oh, oh)
I think I am finally clean
(Oh, oh) Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Said, I think I am finally clean
(Oh, oh) Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Ten months sober, I must admit
Just because you're clean, don't mean you don't miss it
Ten months older, I won't give in
Now that I'm clean, I'm never gonna risk it
The drought was the very worst
(Oh-oh, oh-oh)
When the flowers that we'd grown together died of thirst
(Oh)
Rain came pouring down
When I was drowning, that's when I could finally breathe
And by morning
Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean
Rain came pouring down
When I was drowning, that's when I could finally breathe
And by morning
Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean
Finally clean
Think I'm finally clean (oh, oh)
Oh-oh, oh-oh
(Oh, oh, oh) Think I'm finally clean