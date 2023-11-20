Taylor Swift How You Get The Girl (Taylor's Version) 《How You Get The Girl (Taylor's Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地
How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)歌詞｜Taylor Swift《How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)》於2023-10-27推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Taylor Swift新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Taylor Swift《How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞

作   

Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh

Stand there like a ghost
Shaking come the rain, rain
She'll open up the door
And say, are you insane, -ane?

Say it's been a long six months (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)
And you were too afraid to tell her what you want, want (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)

And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl

And then you say
I want you for worse or for better
I would wait for ever and ever
Broke your heart, I'll put it back together
I would wait for ever and ever

And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl

Remind her how it used to be, be
Yeah, with pictures in frames of kisses on cheeks, cheeks
Tell her how you must've lost your mind (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)
When you left her all alone and never told her why, why (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)

And that's how it works
That's how you lost the girl

And now you say
I want you for worse or for better
I would wait for ever and ever (ever and ever)
Broke your heart, I'll put it back together
I would wait for ever and ever

And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, yeah

And you could know, oh
That I don't want you to go

Remind me how it used to be
Pictures in frames of kisses on cheeks
And say you want me, yeah, yeah

And then you say I want you for worse or for better (worse or for better)
I would wait for ever and ever (ever and ever)
Broke your heart, I'll put it back together
I would wait for ever and ever (I want you for ever and ever)

And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
(That's how it works) and that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh (get the girl)

and that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh

And that's how it works
That's how you got the girl

Taylor Swift《How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)》｜製作

作曲：Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift
作詞：Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift《How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)》｜新歌試聽