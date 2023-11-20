《How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《How You Get The Girl (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Stand there like a ghost
Shaking come the rain, rain
She'll open up the door
And say, are you insane, -ane?
Say it's been a long six months (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)
And you were too afraid to tell her what you want, want (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl
And then you say
I want you for worse or for better
I would wait for ever and ever
Broke your heart, I'll put it back together
I would wait for ever and ever
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl
Remind her how it used to be, be
Yeah, with pictures in frames of kisses on cheeks, cheeks
Tell her how you must've lost your mind (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)
When you left her all alone and never told her why, why (oh oh oh, oh oh oh, oh oh, oh oh)
And that's how it works
That's how you lost the girl
And now you say
I want you for worse or for better
I would wait for ever and ever (ever and ever)
Broke your heart, I'll put it back together
I would wait for ever and ever
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, yeah
And you could know, oh
That I don't want you to go
Remind me how it used to be
Pictures in frames of kisses on cheeks
And say you want me, yeah, yeah
And then you say I want you for worse or for better (worse or for better)
I would wait for ever and ever (ever and ever)
Broke your heart, I'll put it back together
I would wait for ever and ever (I want you for ever and ever)
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
(That's how it works) and that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh (get the girl)
and that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
And that's how it works
That's how you get the girl, girl, oh
And that's how it works
That's how you got the girl