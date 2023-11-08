《Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)》｜歌詞
Once the flight had flown
With the wilt of the rose
I slept all alone
You still wouldn't go
Let's fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later
I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters
You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor
You search in every maiden's bed for something greater
Baby, was it over when she laid down on your couch?
Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?
"Come here," I whispered in your ear in your dream as you passed out
Baby, was it over then?
And is it over now?
When you lost control
Red blood, white snow
Blue dress on a boat
Your new girl is my clone
And did you think I didn't see you? There were flashing lights
At least I had the decency to keep my nights out of sight
Only rumors 'bout my hips and thighs, and my whispered sighs
Oh Lord, I think about jumping
Off of very tall somethings
Just to see you come running
And say the one thing I've been wanting
But no!
Let's fast forward to 300 awkward blind dates later
If she's got blue eyes, I will surmise that you'll probably date her
You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor
You search in every model's bed for something greater
Baby, was it over when she laid down on your couch?
Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?
"Come here," I whispered in your ear in your dream as you passed out
Baby, was it over then?
And is it over now?
Think I didn't see you? There were flashing lights
At least I had the decency to keep my nights out of sight
Only rumors 'bout my hips and thighs, and my whispered sighs
Oh Lord, I think about jumping
Off of very tall somethings
Just to see you come running (Running)
And say the one thing I've been wanting
But no!
(Flashing lights, oh Lord) Let's fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later
(Flashing lights) I was hoping you'd be there
And say the one thing I've been wanting, but no (Oh Lord, oh Lord)