《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
The village is aglow
Kaleidoscope of loud
Heartbeats under coats
Everybody here
Wanted something more
Searching for a sound we hadn't
Heard before
And it said
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's a new soundtrack
I could dance to this beat, beat
Forevermore
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me, me
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
When we first dropped our bags on
Apartment floors
Took our broken hearts
Put them in a drawer
Everybody here was someone else
Before
And you can want who you want
Boys and boys and
Girls and girls
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's a new soundtrack
I could dance to this beat, beat
Forevermore
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me, me
Welcome to New York (New York)
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Like any great love it keeps you
Guessing
Like any real love
It's ever-changing
Like any true love
It drives you crazy
But you know you wouldn't
Change anything anything
Anything
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's a new soundtrack
I could dance to this beat
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me
Welcome to New York
New soundtrack
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me
Welcome to New York
So bright
They never blind me
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York