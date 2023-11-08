Taylor Swift Welcome To New York (Taylor's Version) 《Welcome To New York (Taylor's Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)歌詞｜Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》於2023-10-27推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Taylor Swift新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄

  1. Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
  2. Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜製作
  3. Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜新歌試聽
  4. Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜MV

Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞

Walking through a crowd
The village is aglow
Kaleidoscope of loud
Heartbeats under coats
Everybody here
Wanted something more
Searching for a sound we hadn't
Heard before
And it said

Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York

It's a new soundtrack
I could dance to this beat, beat
Forevermore
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me, me
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York

When we first dropped our bags on
Apartment floors
Took our broken hearts
Put them in a drawer
Everybody here was someone else
Before
And you can want who you want
Boys and boys and
Girls and girls

Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York

It's a new soundtrack
I could dance to this beat, beat
Forevermore
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me, me
Welcome to New York (New York)
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York

Like any great love it keeps you
Guessing
Like any real love
It's ever-changing
Like any true love

It drives you crazy
But you know you wouldn't
Change anything anything
Anything

Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York

It's a new soundtrack
I could dance to this beat
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me
Welcome to New York
New soundtrack
It's been waiting for you
Welcome to New York
The lights are so bright
But they never blind me
Welcome to New York
So bright
They never blind me
Welcome to New York
Welcome to New York

Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜製作

Taylor Swift《Welcome To New York (Taylor’s Version)》｜新歌試聽