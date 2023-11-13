《Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)》歌詞｜Taylor Swift新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Taylor Swift《Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)》 | 目錄
Taylor Swift《Wonderland (Taylor’s Version)》｜歌詞
Flashing lights and we
Took a wrong turn and we
Fell down a rabbit hole
You held on tight to me
'Cause nothing's as it seems
And spinning out of control
Didn't they tell us don't rush into things?
Didn't you flash your green eyes at me?
Haven't you heard what becomes of curious minds?
Ooh, didn't it all seem new and exciting?
I felt your arms twisting around me
I should've slept with one eye open at night
We found Wonderland
You and I got lost in it
And we pretended it could last forever, eh, eh
We found Wonderland
You and I got lost in it
And life was never worse but never better, eh, eh
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
So we went on our way
Too in love to think straight
All alone, or so it seemed
But there were strangers watching
And whispers turned to talking
And talking turned to screams, oh
Didn't they tell us don't rush into things?
Didn't you flash your green eyes at me?
Didn't you call my fears with a Cheshire Cat smile?
Ooh, didn't it all seem new and exciting?
I felt your arms twisting around me
It's all fun and games 'til somebody loses their mind
Oh, darling, we found Wonderland
You and I got lost in it
And we pretended it could last forever, eh, eh
We found Wonderland
You and I got lost in it
And life was never worse but never better, eh, eh
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
(Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh) in Wonderland
I reached for you
But you were gone
I knew I had to go back home
You search the world for something else
To make you feel like what we had
And in the end, in Wonderland, we both went mad
Oh, we found Wonderland
You and I got lost in it
And we pretended it could last forever, eh, eh (last forever)
We found Wonderland
You and I got lost in it (got lost in it)
And life was never worse but never better, eh, eh (never better)
We found Wonderland (eh, eh, eh, eh, eh)
You and I got lost in it (in Wonderland)
And we pretended it (eh, eh, eh, eh, eh)
Could last forever (in Wonderland)
We found Wonderland (eh, eh, eh, eh, eh)
You and I got lost in it (in Wonderland)
And life was never worse but never better (eh, eh, eh, eh, eh)
In Wonderland