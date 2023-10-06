《Vroom Vroom》歌詞｜TEMPEST新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
TEMPEST《Vroom Vroom》
TEMPEST《Vroom Vroom》｜新歌試聽
TEMPEST《Vroom Vroom》｜製作
作曲：Johnny André Vinje Brist, Per Oscar Eklund & Øyvind Tønnesen
TEMPEST《Vroom Vroom》｜歌詞
twlv (트웰브), LEW (TEMPEST) & HWARANG (TEMPEST) /
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Pull up to you with that
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Yeah, yeah 엑셀을 밟아, feel like I'ma vroom, vroom 踩油門, feel like I'ma vroom, vroom
시끌시끌거리는 거리를 zoom, zoom 吵鬧的街道 zoom, zoom
준비됐음 올라타, we gotta move, yeah 準備好就上車, we gotta move, yeah
아무도 찾지 못하게 let's push it to the max 誰也無法找到 let's push it to the max 미친듯이 달려, dash, gotta fill up with the gas 像瘋了似的奔跑, dash, gotta fill up with the gas
너를 향한 race (빠빠라빠빠) 向著你 race
속도는 엔진 과열, make it fire 把速度上升到引擎過熱, make it fire
Nonstop, all night (빠빠라빠빠) 너를 향해 달려가는 중 正在向著你奔跑
그곳이 어디든 無論是在哪裡
It's a one way road to you (Ooh) Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Pull up to you with that
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Yeah, yeah 미친듯이 달려 瘋狂地奔跑
It's a race, race
심장소리에 맞춰서 伴隨著心跳聲
Hit the gas, gas, yeah
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Push it to the max I don't know, 이 길의 끝에 너, that's all I know 我不知道，我只知道這條路的盡頭是你
날 이끄는 이 도로 위에 나는 올라서 我站在引領我的這條路上
Speed it up to gear six, six, six
Drift, 좌로 우로 휙 휙 휙 휙 Drift, 往左, 往右
We don't stop it, 우린 계속해서 움직여 我們不會停下，我們會繼續移動
make it poppin’
달려 직진 직진 직진 奔跑吧 繼續前進
There's no brake, like a Mustang
이 소린 마치 bra-ta-ta (Oh) 這聲音就像是 bra-ta-ta (Oh) 너를 향해 달려가는 중 正在向著你奔跑
그곳이 어디든 無論是在哪裡
It's a one way road to you (Ooh) Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Pull up to you with that
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Yeah, yeah 미친듯이 달려 瘋狂地奔跑
It's a race, race
심장소리에 맞춰서 伴隨著心跳聲
Hit the gas, gas, yeah
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom 가끔 나 길을 잃겠지만 雖然我偶爾會迷路
결국에는 나 그 곳을 향해서 但我最終也會朝著那個方向
그 어느 날 나 또 무너지겠지만 雖然有天我也會倒下
문을 열어 널 향해 다시 ride, yeah 但我會打開門 向著你再次ride, yeah Vroom, vroom
Push it to the max (Eh-eh, eh-eh)
아무도 찾지 못하게 let's push it to the max 誰也無法找到 push it to the max
Vroom, vroom Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Pull up to you with that
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Yeah, yeah 미친듯이 달려 瘋狂地奔跑
It's a race, race
심장소리에 맞춰서 伴隨著心跳聲
Hit the gas, gas, yeah
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom
Chiki-chiki-vroom, vroom